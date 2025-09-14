“Drive” your kayak like an electric car with Garmin’s hands-free Force Current

For the last five years, Garmin has been not-so-quietly expanding its product catalog beyond its fan-favorite marine navigation systems. But the latest addition to its line-up of trolling motors, the Force Current, is arguably the most interesting.

The Force Current is a lightweight electric motor built for hands-free use in both fresh and saltwater kayaks. The system relies on a wireless remote control system that the company claims is an industry first. It eliminates the need for motor-enabled kayakers to turn around and manually fiddle with the tiller. Steering and throttle controls are instead handled at the push of a button or even via gesture-based steering, allowing one to point the remote in the intended direction.

The flagship setup adds pedal controls to the mix. This frees up kayakers’ hands completely, allowing them to focus on why they’re likely out on the water in the first place: To take in the sights, keep an eye out for wildlife, or fish without having to constantly switch hands between driving the kayak and setting up their rod. The tool-free pedal setup is flexible and versatile enough to mount on a wide variety of kayak models. That includes twin rails for sliding the pedals forward or aft for the perfect fit, no matter the height of the kayaker.

The pedal-powered setup offers several user-friendly drive modes for precise control. Single-pedal steering, for example, turns the kayak in the direction of whichever pedal is pushed. Zero-radius turn mode allows for turning the kayak in place without any forward or reverse momentum. There’s even a built-in reverse mode that can be activated by depressing only the lower half of the pedals.

The Force Current starts at $2,999 without the pedals or $3,599.99 with. Garmin confirms that the system can connect to some of its own compatible smartwatches to wirelessly control the motors. Included in both kits is a man-overboard safety sensor that automatically cuts power if you end up in the drink.