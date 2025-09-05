From workouts to weather alerts: Garmin packs it all into one smart watch

As technology advances, we see more impressive gadgets, wearables, and devices designed to improve our fitness. I’ve used simple running tracking apps on my phone before, and I definitely experienced the benefits. While it’s important not to overthink and get too caught up in the numbers and data, tracking your progress can help motivate you to push yourself to new fitness heights and you can see how far you’ve come.

Garmin is about to launch the fēnix 8 Pro smart watches that can track your progress, predict the weather, share your location, and more all in one nifty little device on your wrist. These smartwatches offer useful features and do a lot more than just count your steps. They’re available on September 8th.

Garmin fēnix 8 Pro smart watches

The Garmin fēnix 8 Pro smart watches are equipped with inReach technology for satellite and cellular connectivity, and there are plenty of ways to use one as your new fitness gadget. Instead of taking a phone, the idea is that you can take your Garmin smart watch on your adventure instead. On one watch, you can see your map, stats, endurance score, hill score, daily suggested workouts, health and wellness metrics, sleep coach, and more.

Here are some of the features.

Location check-ins

If you’re going on a hiking trip, you can send location updates to your family and friends, so they can track your trip progress on their smartphones. Your watch can alert them when your LiveTrack session has started.

Phone calls and texts

You can make phone calls, send text messages, and leave voice messages with other fēnix 8 Pro smartwatch users or those using the Garmin Messenger app on their phones.

Check the weather

You can check out the weather conditions and multiday forecasts on your wrist.

Safety features and SOS

You can trigger an SOS in an emergency situation, and the fēnix 8 Pro smart watch will send a message to the Garmin Response Center, where emergency response coordinators communicate with you, your listed emergency contacts, available local resources, and search and rescue organizations. You’ll receive updates and confirmation when help is on the way.

Visibility

These smartwatches are dive-rated and fitted with leakproof metal buttons and MicroLED screens. You’ll be able to see your watch even in the dark or in direct sunlight on the hiking trail. Plus, there’s also the LED flashlight.

Days of battery life

You can choose from the two different watches. The fēnix 8 Pro AMOLED gets up to 27 days of battery life in smartwatch mode and the fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED gets up to 10 days of battery life in smartwatch mode.

Requires a subscription

These Garmin watches require an active subscription for LTE network coverage and satellite connectivity. Available on September 8th, the fēnix 8 Pro AMOLED starts at $1,199.99, and the fēnix 8 Pro MicroLED is $1,999.99. With so many features in one little wristwatch, I can see why many athletes and outdoor enthusiasts might give it a try.