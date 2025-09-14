 Skip to main content
JFK Terminal One expands with 2 new lounges, rare arrivals lounge added

With the New Terminal One at John F. Kennedy International Airport (JFK) taking shape, it’s been announced that two luxury lounges will be part of the construction. The airport selected Plaza Premium Group (PPG), an award-winning global airport hospitality leader, to develop and operate the lounges. In all, the lounges will offer 14,000 square feet of space. 

Luxury sanctuaries at the country’s busiest airport

The New Terminal One will feature six lounges: four airline lounges operated by all three major airline alliances, and two operated by PPG. Those run by PPG will be accessible to walk-in guests, select airline passengers, and partners. The Plaza Premium First Lounge, will be located after the security checkpoint and offer 9,300 square feet of space. The Plaza Premium Lounge will be situated before security, provide 4,200 square feet of space, and offer an uncommon nicety in the arrivals hall. 

The Plaza Premium First Lounge will be available 24 hours a day, seven days a week. Travelers seeking an exclusive experience can reserve the Infinity Room, while all guests can enjoy handcrafted cocktails, curated menus, and à la carte dining.

The Plaza Premium Lounge will be situated close to the curbside entrance of the New Terminal One, and offer a premium experience at the country’s busiest airport. On offer will be restaurant-quality dining, showers, a business center, and a full bar. 

Besides the lounges, PPG provides its Meet & Assist concierge service for a smooth trip from curb to gate. That can include check-in, security, baggage handling, or arrival/departure meet and greet.

“We are delighted to partner with Plaza Premium Group, a global innovator renowned for reimagining airport hospitality,” said Jennifer Aument, Chief Executive Officer, The New Terminal One. “Their lounge offerings align perfectly with our mission to create an unparalleled guest experience that is tailor-made for international customers flying out of JFK, the nation’s largest global gateway.”

