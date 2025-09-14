These common travel gadgets are now a growing safety concern, FAA says

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerted aircraft operators of a new onboard hazard: lithium-ion batteries. The notice, entitled “Managing the Risks of Lithium Batteries Carried by Passengers and Crewmembers,” covered the dangers posed by power banks, chargers, and more, particularly in cases where they’re stowed out of view. The FAA wrote the report in light of ongoing safety events involving lithium batteries.

The FAA created a comprehensive plan for lithium battery safety

In its memo, the FAA noted that traditional firefighting methods may not be adequate in the event of a “thermal runaway event.” The agency recommended using large amounts of water to “cool the battery and suppress flames.” Further, the plan detailed several other safety measures.

The precautions included:

“Follow safety risk management or equivalent process to ensure all potential hazards have been identified and implement risk mitigations for carrying lithium batteries.”

“Review lithium battery firefighting processes, procedures, and training.”

“Review passenger safety messaging, including websites, notification systems, cabin announcements, and safety videos.”

Electronic devices are more popular than ever, leading airlines and agencies to create new rules. Recently, Southwest Airlines introduced a policy requiring power banks to be visible when onboard. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminded passengers that electric toothbrushes shouldn’t be in checked luggage.

Flight Attendant Richard Henderson — who also writes for Two Guys on a Plane — told USA Today: “Every regulation we have in aviation comes from an incident happening. Clearly, this is something that’s getting increasingly dangerous as time goes on, and more devices come onboard.”