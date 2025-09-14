 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Travel

These common travel gadgets are now a growing safety concern, FAA says

By
portable power bank
Wikimedia Commons / Wikimedia Commons

This week, the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) alerted aircraft operators of a new onboard hazard: lithium-ion batteries. The notice, entitled “Managing the Risks of Lithium Batteries Carried by Passengers and Crewmembers,” covered the dangers posed by power banks, chargers, and more, particularly in cases where they’re stowed out of view. The FAA wrote the report in light of ongoing safety events involving lithium batteries. 

The FAA created a comprehensive plan for lithium battery safety

 

Charging smartphone
Wikimedia Commons

In its memo, the FAA noted that traditional firefighting methods may not be adequate in the event of a “thermal runaway event.” The agency recommended using large amounts of water to “cool the battery and suppress flames.” Further, the plan detailed several other safety measures.

The precautions included:

  • “Follow safety risk management or equivalent process to ensure all potential hazards have been identified and implement risk mitigations for carrying lithium batteries.”
  • “Review lithium battery firefighting processes, procedures, and training.”
  • “Review passenger safety messaging, including websites, notification systems, cabin announcements, and safety videos.”
Recommended Videos

Electronic devices are more popular than ever, leading airlines and agencies to create new rules. Recently, Southwest Airlines introduced a policy requiring power banks to be visible when onboard. In addition, the Transportation Security Administration (TSA) reminded passengers that electric toothbrushes shouldn’t be in checked luggage

Flight Attendant Richard Henderson — who also writes for Two Guys on a Plane — told USA Today: “Every regulation we have in aviation comes from an incident happening. Clearly, this is something that’s getting increasingly dangerous as time goes on, and more devices come onboard.”

Mark Reif
Mark Reif
Mark Reif has a passion for the outdoors and travel, and telling the stories of his experiences. He’s a lifelong…

Editors’ Recommendations

United Airlines now offers free Apple TV+ streaming on flights
United 777

United passengers can now enjoy complimentary full seasons of Apple TV+ hit shows via the airline’s 130,000+ seatback screens and in the United app. That includes award-winning titles like Ted Lasso, Shrinking, Severance, Silo, Slow Horses, and more. The new offering continues United’s upgrades in seatback entertainment and aircraft interiors.

United grows its partnership with Apple

Read more
United Airlines just opened its fourth Denver club — what travelers can expect
United Club, B Concourse West, Denver International Airport

Last week, United announced the opening of its fourth club at Denver International Airport (DIA), helping meet surging demand at the airline’s fastest-growing hub. The 33,000 square-foot space offers a Colorado-inspired design, more than 600 seats, and luxury amenities. United built the new club in the B concourse, along the west side, close to gate B32. That provides the perfect complement to another club location on the B concourse’s east side.

A new club to meet growing traffic

Read more
United and JetBlue team up to offer more perks for travelers—what you need to know
JetBlue United Bluesky

Yesterday, JetBlue and United announced the completion of the U.S. Department of Transportation (DOT) review of their collaboration, Blue Sky. With the approval, the airlines can move forward with the program, which brings travelers more flight options, and provides additional ways to earn and use MileagePlus miles and TrueBlue points on both carriers. 

The benefits Blue Sky brings

Read more