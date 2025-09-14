 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Does living in a walkable city make you more active? Researchers find out

Do you really cover more steps if your city is more accessible on foot?

By
people walking in the city
Apasaric / Pexels

I grew up in the UK in both Wales and England, where I could walk to local shops, trails, cafes, and parks. Even when we moved further out into the green countryside in Essex, with a short stroll, you’d still end up at the local village. I recall that many European cities are more accessible on foot compared to some areas of Florida, where I’ve lived for years.

I’ve covered countless studies on the many benefits of walking. For example, just five minutes of brisk walking can boost your brain power. A simple walk can also perk up your mood and help you burn fat. Recently, researchers explored whether living in a more walkable city makes you more active overall. Do you really cover more steps if your city is more walkable? The word “walkable” essentially refers to an area or route that’s more suitable and safe for walking or close enough to be reached on foot, like my local village in Ongar.

The research 

people walking
Quintingellar / Pexels

A relocation study published in the journal Nature involved 5,424 Americans of varying ages and fitness levels who moved around 1,600 different cities in the U.S. From 2013 to 2016, the researchers tracked participants’ physical activity before and after they moved house.

Recommended Videos

The researchers used smartphone step counts and a Walk Score system that categorizes areas based on accessibility to parks, schools, shops, and more.

The results

man walking around the block across the street crosswalk
Gildasio Filho / Unsplash

The study revealed that:

  • Participants who moved to a city with a better ‘walkability’ score covered an average of 1,100 more steps every day and were almost twice as likely to accomplish their exercise goals.
  • This amounted to approximately 11 minutes of additional daily walking, or about one additional hour per week.
  • Cities like New York, with a higher walkability score of 89, resulted in the step count increasing from around 5,600 daily steps to 7,000. When people moved to the city that never sleeps, their step count went up.
  • People walked around 1,400 additional daily steps when they moved to the Big Apple, whereas if they moved to cities with a lower walkability score, they lost 1,400 steps a day.
  • Those who moved to a more walkable city were more likely to meet the U.S. recommended physical activity guidelines.

The brisk pace of city life

New York City
Davidvives90 / Pixabay

The researchers pointed out that not all steps are the same, and a lot of the difference was in a type of brisk walk regime that’s moderate intensity or higher. This made me reflect on my visits to New York, which is similar to London in the sense that people walk more briskly with tunnel vision, places to go, and people to see. It’s a busy, purposeful, big city walk, usually with the goal of efficiency and getting from A to B.

Concluding thoughts

man walking in city holding phone headphones
Olly Man / Pexels

This study shows that living in cities like Chicago and Philadelphia, with a higher walkability score of 78, can make us more active overall and closer to achieving a higher daily step count. Walking and cycling are much better for our health than sitting in the car and pressing the pedal.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Weights or treadmill? Researchers explore if lifting burns body fat like cardio
Lifting weights or running: Which is the true king of fat loss?
Man barbell gym

When people want to shed pounds fast, they usually step on the treadmill or power through rounds of jumping jacks and aerobic exercise. Cardio is the go-to for burning body fat. While many fitness professionals recommend incorporating both cardio and strength training into your workout routine, cardio is renowned as the primary player in ditching the fat.

The power of cardio for fat loss

Read more
Does soreness mean muscle growth? Here’s what I’ve learned from years of training
Is soreness a reliable indicator of progress?
weighted vest

Some people love being sore after a workout because it feels like an affirmation that they put the work in. Other people want to avoid it at all costs because it discourages further workouts for them. Personally, as a workout enthusiast myself, I don’t mind feeling sore, but no matter which boat you fall in, understanding muscle soreness is important.

So, does soreness mean muscle growth? Does it mean you are doing the right things during your workouts to see progress? Keep reading to find out!

Read more
No more counting sheep: Study shows the best exercises to help you sleep
Can moving your muscles help lull you into a more restful slumber? Which type of exercise is best for those dealing with insomnia?
A man lies asleep in bed

Without a full night’s sleep, there’s no way I can perform at my best. If it’s a particularly bad night of sleep, I end up dragging myself through the day feeling groggy, and my productivity drops as a result. We all know we need to sleep — and so many of us are tracking our sleep these days. The American Academy of Sleep Medicine and the Sleep Research Society recommend getting a minimum of 7 hours of sleep per night. Even so, more than a quarter of American adults aren’t meeting these recommendations.

Insomnia is a sleep condition characterized by difficulty falling and staying asleep, or issues getting sufficient restful sleep. In a recent study, researchers explored which exercises can help reduce the symptoms of insomnia, and the results are just as I would expect. For example, last night I completed a 30-minute full-body stretch yoga session, and I definitely slept better. My spine also felt better immediately after. Let’s check out the latest research.

Read more