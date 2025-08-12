 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Just five minutes of brisk walking can boost brain power, study finds

You'd be surprised by how little time it takes for exercise to help sharpen your brain...even just a brisk walk around the block

By
two men walking around the block
Armin Rimoldi / Pexels

I find that the days when I really don’t feel like walking around the block and taking my dogs are the days when I really need it the most. Scientists have found that a brief 10-minute brisk walk and meditation improved mood, and adults who managed around 2.5 hours of brisk walking per week lowered their risk of depression by 25%.

Walking provides physical and mental health benefits, even if you only have time for 10 minutes. In another interesting study, researchers revealed just how little time it takes to get those brain benefits and boost cognition, even for older adults.

The research

people walking
Quintingellar / Pexels

In a study published in Age and Aging, 585 older adults wore wrist devices for at least 16 hours every day to track their physical activity. The older adults weren’t cognitively impaired, and they spent around 7.5 hours per day sleeping, 12 hours lying down or sitting down, and four hours completing light physical activities like walking. The participants also spent around 30 minutes doing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that elevated their heart rate, such as brisk walking. Brisk walking means walking at a faster pace, rather than a more casual, slower stroll.

Recommended Videos

Activities like jogging, swimming, cycling, lawn mowing, and brisk walking are all usually considered to be moderate-to-vigorous in intensity. At the start of the study and seven days later, the participants completed neurological tests.

The results

Man walking on the beach
Dajana Reci / Pexels

The researchers concluded that:

  • Sedentary older adults who completed moderate-to-vigorous physical activity improved their cognitive abilities over time, including memory, processing, and brain health.
  • When participants raised their heart rate with physical activity, including brisk walking, their brain’s ability to process information and their executive functioning and ability to focus and complete tasks improved.
  • In addition, their short-term memory sharpened.
  • Just replacing five minutes of sleep or sitting with a more intense short burst of movement provided these brain benefits.
  • On the other hand, the less time participants spent raising their heart rates and moving their muscles, the worse their cognitive performance and brain power on the tests.

The takeaway

Man walking outdoors through sunlit road trees
Panditwiguna / Pexels

Moving your body really does sharpen your brain, and all it takes is five minutes of brisk walking, which is good news for those of us with lower energy and/or busy schedules. Movement increases blood circulation and helps the nutrients flow to your bones and joints. Your brain also benefits from better blood flow. This study highlights the mind-body connection and the power of exercise and simple movement for your brain.

Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

The workout strategy that builds muscle and boosts testosterone, according to a pro
Kylie Larson fitness

There are several symptoms of low testosterone, from hot flashes and infertility to an overarching feeling of depression and decreased strength, muscle mass, and endurance. Low T will likely affect your performance in the gym and your motivation to get there and pick up those weights in the first place. Interestingly, researchers have found that testosterone levels are elevated directly after heavy resistance training in men, so if you have low levels, staying dedicated to your weightlifting is a good idea. 

Research also reveals that testosterone increases muscle mass by increasing muscle protein synthesis. So lifting those weights helps you build muscle and increase testosterone, and at the same time, more testosterone also means more muscle and muscle protein synthesis. 

Read more
Diabetes and exercise: What’s holding people back? Study reveals common barriers
Is it low energy, motivation, or something else that gets in the way of our exercise plans?
man exercising on bars outside evening

An interesting study revealed that around 90% of people with type 2 diabetes aren’t meeting the weekly physical activity recommendations. While there are benefits of exercise for people with and without diabetes, researchers have found that physical activity and modest weight loss can lower type 2 diabetes risk by up to 58% in high-risk populations. The researchers noted that the acute and chronic improvements in insulin action are accomplished with a powerful combination of aerobic exercise and resistance training.

Resistance training refers to exercise using resistance, such as dumbbells, kettlebells, or resistance bands. Exercise can be a useful, advantageous tool in the management of diabetes, blood sugar issues, and insulin resistance. So, what’s holding people back from getting the benefits of exercise and lowering those risks? 

Read more
Comparing blood flow restriction training and heavy lifting — New study
Can you really lift lighter weights and still get results with this training technique?
Man in gym doing overhead press or military press with barbell

With all the different types of training and weightlifting techniques out there, it can be challenging to navigate and figure out what really works best for you. Sometimes the simple, old-fashioned three sets of 10 will do the trick, and other times you might feel like spicing things up and trying something new to optimize your gains. 

For some time, researchers have been exploring ways to stress the muscles in the same way without lifting even heavier weights. Is there really a method that can help lower the strain on your muscles while still allowing you to achieve serious gains? Let’s check out this interesting research.

Read more