Just five minutes of brisk walking can boost brain power, study finds

I find that the days when I really don’t feel like walking around the block and taking my dogs are the days when I really need it the most. Scientists have found that a brief 10-minute brisk walk and meditation improved mood, and adults who managed around 2.5 hours of brisk walking per week lowered their risk of depression by 25%.

Walking provides physical and mental health benefits, even if you only have time for 10 minutes. In another interesting study, researchers revealed just how little time it takes to get those brain benefits and boost cognition, even for older adults.

The research

In a study published in Age and Aging, 585 older adults wore wrist devices for at least 16 hours every day to track their physical activity. The older adults weren’t cognitively impaired, and they spent around 7.5 hours per day sleeping, 12 hours lying down or sitting down, and four hours completing light physical activities like walking. The participants also spent around 30 minutes doing moderate-to-vigorous physical activity that elevated their heart rate, such as brisk walking. Brisk walking means walking at a faster pace, rather than a more casual, slower stroll.

Activities like jogging, swimming, cycling, lawn mowing, and brisk walking are all usually considered to be moderate-to-vigorous in intensity. At the start of the study and seven days later, the participants completed neurological tests.

The results

The researchers concluded that:

Sedentary older adults who completed moderate-to-vigorous physical activity improved their cognitive abilities over time, including memory, processing, and brain health.

When participants raised their heart rate with physical activity, including brisk walking, their brain’s ability to process information and their executive functioning and ability to focus and complete tasks improved.

In addition, their short-term memory sharpened.

Just replacing five minutes of sleep or sitting with a more intense short burst of movement provided these brain benefits.

On the other hand, the less time participants spent raising their heart rates and moving their muscles, the worse their cognitive performance and brain power on the tests.

The takeaway

Moving your body really does sharpen your brain, and all it takes is five minutes of brisk walking, which is good news for those of us with lower energy and/or busy schedules. Movement increases blood circulation and helps the nutrients flow to your bones and joints. Your brain also benefits from better blood flow. This study highlights the mind-body connection and the power of exercise and simple movement for your brain.