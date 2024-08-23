Don't miss out on these attractions

Visiting New York City is an adventure like no other. Known as the city that never sleeps, there are plenty of things to do in NYC no matter the season. From iconic landmarks to hidden gems, there’s always something exciting happening. Whether you’re a first-time visitor or are practically an NYC local, here’s a guide to the best things to do in the Big Apple.

Brooklyn Bridge

Walking across the Brooklyn Bridge is a must-do when visiting New York City. This iconic 1.3-mile bridge connects Manhattan and Brooklyn, offering stunning views of the city skyline and the East River. As you stroll across, take your time to enjoy the breathtaking scenery. Once you reach the Brooklyn side, explore the vibrant neighborhood of DUMBO, known for its charming boutiques, trendy waterfront restaurants, and the picturesque Pebble Beach.

Yankee Stadium

Visiting Yankee Stadium is a quintessential New York City experience. Catching a game here immerses you in the contagious energy of loyal Yankee fans, making you feel part of something monumental. As the home of the most successful franchise in baseball history, Yankee Stadium is a symbol of sports excellence. Located in the Bronx, it’s easily accessible from Manhattan via a quick 20-minute subway ride. If a game isn’t an option, consider taking a tour to explore this iconic venue and delve into its rich history.

Broadway

While Times Square can be underwhelming, the real enchantment lies in the iconic Broadway theaters nearby. Catching a show on Broadway immerses you in world-class performances and captivating storytelling. Legendary venues like the Majestic Theatre, home to “The Phantom of the Opera,” and the Richard Rodgers Theatre, showcasing “Hamilton,” offer unforgettable experiences. Other famed productions like “The Lion King” and “Wicked” are also a popular choice among first-time visitors.

Central Park

Central Park is an essential stop in New York City, offering endless exploration across its 843 acres. Spanning 51 city blocks, this urban oasis is 2.5 miles long and half a mile wide. Each season brings unique activities: winter features two large ice-skating rinks, while summer offers pickleball courts and sunbathing spots. You can also discover iconic sections like Strawberry Fields, a peaceful tribute to John Lennon. Wander through the beautiful landscapes, enjoy a picnic, or take a leisurely boat ride on the lake.

Top of the Rock

The Top of the Rock is one of the best things to do in NYC, offering incredible views from the 70th floor of the Rockefeller Center. Open from 8 am to midnight, this attraction features both indoor and outdoor observation decks. It’s the perfect spot to capture stunning photos, including recreating the iconic “Lunch atop a Skyscraper.” If you’re choosing between the Rockefeller Center and the Empire State Building for panoramic views, Top of the Rock provides a unique advantage– you’ll enjoy a spectacular view of the Empire State Building itself!

MoMA

The Museum of Modern Art (MoMA) in Midtown Manhattan is a must-see for art lovers. Known for its unique collection of contemporary art, MoMA showcases iconic pieces such as Van Gogh’s “Starry Night,” Picasso’s “Les Demoiselles d’Avignon,” and Warhol’s “Campbell’s Soup Cans.” The museum also features groundbreaking works by artists like Salvador Dalí and Frida Kahlo.

Staten Island Ferry

The Staten Island Ferry is a fantastic, free alternative to the overpriced Statue of Liberty tours. Departing from the Staten Island Terminal, the 25-minute ride offers stunning views of Lady Liberty, Governor’s Island, and the Manhattan skyline. Once you reach Staten Island, you can hop right back on for a return trip or enjoy local attractions. Visit the Staten Island Zoo, explore the Staten Island Museum, or take a stroll through Snug Harbor Cultural Center & Botanical Garden.

Time Out Market

It’s no secret that NYC is known for its food, and the Time Out Market in DUMBO, Brooklyn, gives you a chance to sample a lot of it all at once. Spanning 24,000 feet, this vibrant market showcases 21 unique food concepts, featuring top-rated local restaurants and renowned New York chefs. The market also boasts a rooftop bar, offering wonderful views of the Manhattan skyline and the Brooklyn Bridge.

Fifth Avenue

Shopping on Fifth Avenue in Midtown Manhattan is an unparalleled experience. Between 49th and 60th Streets, you’ll find prestigious flagship stores like Saks Fifth Avenue, Tiffany & Co., Gucci, and Louis Vuitton. This iconic stretch offers a luxurious shopping adventure for all tastes and budgets. Beyond retail, Fifth Avenue is home to iconic landmarks like St. Patrick’s Cathedral, the Museum of Modern Art, and the New York Public Library.

The High Line

Whether you’re seeking a peaceful walk, enlightening cultural experiences, or just a break from street-level traffic, the High Line offers a one-of-a-kind perspective of the city. The High Line is a unique 1.45-mile-long elevated park on Manhattan’s west side, built on a former New York Central Railroad spur. Stretching from Hudson Yards to Chelsea, this green oasis offers a serene escape from the city’s hustle and bustle. As you stroll along the elevated path, you’ll encounter lush wildflowers, carefully curated greenery, and striking outdoor art installations.

American Museum of Natural History

The American Museum of Natural History, located on the Upper West Side of Manhattan, spans over 2.5 million square feet, making it one of the largest museums in the world. Inside, you’ll find an impressive array of exhibits, including the iconic dinosaur fossil hall and the stunning Hayden Planetarium. You’ll also want to check out the Rose Center for Earth and Space as well as the museum’s vast collection of gems and minerals. Make sure you carve out several hours to visit this museum, as there are over four floors of exhibits to view.