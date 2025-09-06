These are the most beautiful cities in Europe

If you’ve ever been to Europe, you already know how stunning it is. I’ve always been fascinated by Europe, not just for its beauty, but because it’s so different from America. With history that stretches back centuries, walking through European cities feels like stepping into a living museum.

Sure, every city in Europe has its own charm, but some just stand out as truly breathtaking. I reached out to travel experts to hear their picks for the most beautiful cities in Europe, and sprinkled in a few of my personal favorites too. These destinations are some of the best places to travel in Europe, whether you’re planning your next trip or just daydreaming.

Lisbon, Portugal

Jumping right into one of my favorites, Lisbon. This city steals your heart with its winding cobblestone streets, colorful buildings adorned with famous Portuguese tiles, and a skyline dotted with medieval castles.

Sitting at one of Lisbon’s many lookouts, you can spend hours soaking in incredible views of the city and the water beyond. Nicknamed “The City of Seven Hills,” be ready to work those calves with plenty of walking, but the effort pays off with gorgeous panoramas everywhere you turn. Friendly locals, delicious food, and plenty of things to do in Lisbon make it an unforgettable destination.

Brasov, Romania

If you’re looking for a magical spot in Romania, Brasov is where it’s at. This city sits right in the heart of Transylvania, surrounded by the gorgeous Carpathian Mountains. You’ll find medieval Saxon walls and charming cobblestone streets lined with colorful Baroque buildings. The Old Town’s main square is full of character, with the historic City Hall in the center and a row of red-roofed merchant houses. And towering above it all is the famous Black Church, which is currently the biggest Gothic church in Eastern Europe (though Bucharest’s got a new one in the works).

Plus, it’s just 16 miles from Dracula’s Castle, which adds a fun spooky vibe. Solo travel blogger Madison Krigbaum says, “I highly recommend visiting Brasov in the fall, when the trees covering the Carpathian Mountains surrounding the city are changing colors (and you can attend the Halloween party in Dracula’s Castle).”

Vienna, Austria

Honestly, Vienna might just be the most beautiful capital city in Europe. It’s stunning, clean, pristine, and dripping with baroque elegance. Walking through Vienna feels like stepping into a perfectly preserved time machine, whisking you back to the 18th and 19th centuries. The city runs smoothly, with grand architecture and charming streets that make it easy to fall in love.

While simply wandering the city center is enough to soak in the magic, don’t miss some of the top spots in Vienna like Schönbrunn Palace, with its beautiful gardens, and the peaceful Volksgarten Rose Garden. It’s no wonder Vienna ranks among the most beautiful cities in Europe and continues to captivate visitors year after year.

Edinburgh, Scotland

Edinburgh is one of those cities that just oozes history and charm. “Featuring a variety of architectural styles and perched atop seven volcanic hills, Edinburgh is a must-visit destination,” says Paul Holinaty, Destination Specialist at Goway.

You’ll find yourself wandering down cobblestone streets, checking out cozy old houses and incredible Gothic architecture in the Old Town. The Royal Mile is also a must-see, stretching from Edinburgh Castle all the way to Holyrood Palace, packed with tons of things to do in Scotland’s incredible capital.

Salzburg, Austria

Salzburg is famously known as the shooting location for The Sound of Music – yes, the spot where Julie Andrews frolicked in those iconic fields. Salzburg’s narrow lanes and wide squares give this baroque city a timeless charm that earned it a well-deserved place on the UNESCO World Heritage List.

It strikes the perfect balance between historic charm and a modern vibe in the outskirts, all set against amazing mountain views. “The towering spires of cathedrals, Hohensalzburg Fortress, and the Salzach River add to its charm,” says travel writer Sahana Kulur. “The age-old cafés with delicious cakes remind you of Mozart, who was born here, and when you head out to the Schallmoos area, you find yourself surrounded by the modern crowd.”

Florence, Italy

I mean, let’s be real, nearly any city in Italy could make this list, but Florence is something special. This city is basically the Renaissance brought to life, and everywhere you turn feels like stepping into a masterpiece. The Duomo’s dome is an absolute showstopper, and you never get used to it. It’s just as jaw-dropping on your last day as it is on your first.

What sets Florence apart from other cities in Italy is how it holds onto its authenticity. There’s not a modern skyscraper in sight. Just cobblestone streets, warm-toned buildings, and a constant buzz of creativity and history. Wander aimlessly, grab a cone of gelato, or sit back with a bottle of wine on a patio and soak it all in. Florence is timeless.

Plovdiv, Bulgaria

Plovdiv might just be one of the most underrated gems in Europe. It’s a true mosaic of history, with Roman amphitheaters, Ottoman architecture, medieval walls, and even some lingering Soviet-era structures, yet somehow it all blends together seamlessly. But don’t think of it as a quiet open-air museum. Plovdiv is full of life, especially at night when the cozy bars and cultural spots come alive.

“As a photographer, I was particularly amazed by the many viewpoints the city offers,” says Nico Trinkhaus, photographer & Founder of Sumfinity Fine Arts. “Built between several outstanding hills, Plovdiv gives you high vantage points that overlook the town in all directions – and these very hills turn into natural gathering spots in the evening, buzzing with locals enjoying the sunset.”

Tallinn, Estonia

Tallinn is one of those cities that completely surprises you in the best way. Its Old Town is one of the most beautifully preserved medieval quarters in all of Europe, with fairy-tale charm at every turn. “Its Old Town is colorful and has cobblestone streets, pastel buildings and viewing platforms that allow you to see the entire Old Town,” says full-time solo travel blogger Ioana Moga. “It’s so well-preserved that you feel like you step back in time. Walking those streets feels magical.”

Beyond the Old Town, Tallinn has a cool, modern edge too, with trendy cafés and cozy wine bars. It’s a place where medieval history and forward-thinking culture collide, making it one of the most beautiful cities in Europe.

Annecy, France

We definitely couldn’t make a list of the most beautiful cities in Europe without including France. And while Paris is stunning, let’s take a detour about six hours south to Annecy. Nicknamed the “Little Venice of France,” Annecy is tucked away in the French Alps and feels like something straight out of a fairy tale.

The Vieille Ville (Old Town) is all winding canals, cobblestone streets, and pastel-colored buildings, with flower boxes spilling over balconies. It’s all incredibly peaceful, especially with Lake Annecy right there feeding into the Thiou River. You can take easy walks by the water, stop at a cute café, or enjoy views from the medieval Château d’Annecy perched above the town.