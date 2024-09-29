Rich history, food, activities, and more

Scotland is a place that leaves a lasting impression. From ancient castles and legendary whisky to the rugged Scottish Highlands and charming cities, Scotland has a lot to offer. Home to nearly 800 islands and known for iconic figures like Robert Burns and the Loch Ness Monster, Scotland’s history is as captivating as its scenery. No matter what you are looking for, these are the best things to do in Scotland.

Explore a castle

Exploring castles in Scotland is like stepping back in time. With over 3,000 built throughout history (and a few hundred still standing), you’re spoiled for choice. Start with the iconic Edinburgh Castle, perched on a volcanic rock overlooking the city. Or visit the Stirling Castle, where Mary, Queen of Scots, was crowned. If you’re looking for something off the beaten path, check out Eilean Donan Castle, which is perched on a tiny island.

Drive through the Highlands

If you’re after an outdoor adventure, a road trip through the Scottish Highlands is a must! This stunning region is known for its amazing landscapes, from rugged mountains to shimmering lochs. As you drive, keep an eye out for the iconic Highland sheep dotting the hillsides — they’re practically part of the scenery.

Visit the Rosslyn Chapel

Rosslyn Chapel, founded in 1446, is a stunning 15th-century chapel located in the village of Roslin, just 7 miles from Edinburgh. Formerly known as the Collegiate Chapel of Saint Matthew, it’s famous for its exquisite carvings and mysterious symbolism. If you’re a fan of The Da Vinci Code, you’ll recognize it as a key location in the film.

Watch the Highland Games

Watching the Highland Games is a wonderful way to dive into Scottish and Celtic culture. These lively one-day events take place outdoors all over the country, celebrating the spirit of the Highlands. You’ll get to see traditional sports like the caber toss, tug o’ war, and hammer throw, which are as entertaining as they are impressive. Plus, there’s Highland dancing, music, and loads of family fun with food and craft stalls. The season kicks off in May, peaks in July and August, and wraps up in September, so there are plenty of chances to join in the excitement.

Play a round at St Andrews Links

St Andrews Links in Fife is known as the “Home of Golf” and is one of the best things to do in Scotland. This amazing spot boasts one of the oldest courses in the world, where golf has been played since the 15th century. With seven different courses, including the iconic Old Course from 1400 and the modern Castle Course, built in 2008, there’s something for every golfer. Plus, you can grab a bite at one of the three restaurants on-site — perfect for refueling after a day on the greens.

Explore the Hebrides

You’ve got to check out the Hebrides, an amazing archipelago off Scotland’s west coast. Comprising over 70 islands, including the Inner and Outer Hebrides, it’s a treasure trove of stunning landscapes and is bursting with culture. Here, you can hike dramatic cliffs, relax on gorgeous beaches, or explore cozy villages. Plus, it’s a hub for Gaelic literature and music, so you might catch some local performances.

Walk the Royal Mile

The Royal Mile is the heart of Edinburgh’s Old Town and is one of the best things to do in Scotland. This lively thoroughfare is packed with attractions, from the fascinating Real Mary King’s Close to the enchanting Scottish Storytelling Centre. You can’t miss the amazing St. Giles’ Cathedral, either. As you stroll along, you’ll find a mix of shops, pubs, restaurants, and cafes, perfect for grabbing a bite or a drink.

Educate yourself at the Highland Folk Museum

The Highland Folk Museum is Britain’s first open-air museum and is a great spot to learn about Highland life from the 1700s to the 1950s. Open from late March to October, it features 35 historical buildings where actors bring traditional crafts and traditions to life. It’s a great way to step back in time and experience Scotland’s rich heritage. Best of all, entry is free — though donations are welcome — so you can enjoy a day of history without breaking the bank.

Indulge in Scottish food and drink

When visiting Scotland, you’ve got to dive into its delicious food scene. Start your day with a hearty Scottish breakfast, featuring eggs, sausages, haggis, black pudding, and baked beans. Don’t forget to sample some local whisky — with famous distilleries like Glenfiddich, Macallan, and Oban, there’s something for every palate. For a sweet treat, try Scottish tablet, a melt-in-your-mouth confection made from sugar, butter, and condensed milk.

Ski in Cairngorms National Park

If you’re into winter sports, Cairngorms National Park is the place to be. In the colder months, this stunning area transforms into a skiing paradise, boasting three of Scotland’s five ski centers. With over 18 miles of runs and 13 ski lifts, this experience is great for skiers of all skill levels.