The ultimate bulking meal plan: What to eat, shop for, and prep

While the concept of bulking is simple — eat more, lift heavy — it unfortunately isn’t quite that easy for a lot of people. As a personal trainer and nutritionist, I have worked with numerous clients looking to put on size, and factors like lifestyle and genetics have made each of their journeys look different.

If you are looking for guidance on how to reach your muscle-building goals, keep reading to learn what foods you should be eating, tips for grocery shopping and meal prepping, and a sample bulking eating plan!

What are the most common foods included in a bulking eating plan?

Protein sources

Chicken breast

Turkey

Lean beef

Eggs

Greek yogurt

Cottage cheese

Tofu

Lentils

Canned tuna

Salmon

Carbohydrate sources

Brown rice

Oats

Quinoa

Sweet potatoes

Whole-grain bread

Whole-wheat pasta

Beans

Lentils

Bananas

Apples

Berries

Vegetables (broccoli, spinach, carrots)

Fat sources

Avocados

Almonds

Walnuts

Chia seeds

Flaxseeds

Olive oil

Coconut oil

Peanut butter

Fatty fish (salmon, mackerel)

Optional supplements

Whey protein

Creatine

Branched-chain amino acids (BCAAs)

Multivitamins

Fish oil capsules

How to figure out your meal routine

When starting a bulking plan, figuring out your meal routine is key to hitting your protein and calorie goals consistently. Begin by deciding how many meals and snacks fit your lifestyle. Some people only have time for three larger meals, while others find success with five to six smaller meals spread throughout the day.

Recommended Videos

Next, divide your daily calorie target evenly across these meals. This can be especially helpful for those who have more difficulty with eating bigger portions. For example, if you aim for 3,000 calories and eat six times a day, each meal or snack should provide roughly 500 calories.

No matter how many calories are in a meal, focus on including a balance of protein, carbohydrates, and fats in each meal to support muscle growth and recovery.

You also want to listen to your hunger cues and energy levels — if you’re too full or hungry between meals, adjust portion sizes or meal frequency accordingly. Tracking your meals for a week can help identify what timing and portion sizes work best for you. Being flexible and willing to tweak your routine as your training intensity and goals evolve will increase your chances of success.

Remember, consistency matters more than perfection. Find a routine that’s sustainable and enjoyable to help you stick with bulking long term.

Tips for grocery shopping and meal prepping

Plan your meals for the week before shopping to create a focused grocery list and avoid impulse buys. Choose affordable, nutrient-dense foods like rice, beans, frozen vegetables, and bulk proteins to stretch your budget. Buy in bulk when possible, especially staples like oats, chicken breasts, and canned goods, to save money and reduce trips to the store. Set aside a specific time each week for meal prepping to cook and portion meals ahead, saving time on busy days. Use airtight containers to store prepped meals and keep food fresh longer. Prepare versatile ingredients that can be mixed and matched throughout the week, such as grilled chicken, roasted vegetables, and cooked grains. Label your meals with dates to ensure you eat them before they spoil. Keep healthy snacks ready to avoid reaching for less nutritious options.

Example weekly bulking meal plan

Here is an example meal plan that you could rotate through for diversity that includes nutrient-rich options. Adjust portion sizes based on your personalized calorie needs.

Day 1

Breakfast: Scrambled eggs, whole-grain toast, avocado slices, and a banana

Scrambled eggs, whole-grain toast, avocado slices, and a banana Snack: Greek yogurt with mixed berries and almonds

Greek yogurt with mixed berries and almonds Lunch: Grilled chicken breast, brown rice, steamed broccoli, and olive oil drizzle

Grilled chicken breast, brown rice, steamed broccoli, and olive oil drizzle Snack: Apple slices with peanut butter

Apple slices with peanut butter Dinner: Baked salmon, quinoa, roasted sweet potatoes, and sautéed spinach

Day 2

Breakfast: Oatmeal cooked with milk and topped with chia seeds, walnuts, and honey

Oatmeal cooked with milk and topped with chia seeds, walnuts, and honey Snack: Cottage cheese with pineapple chunks

Cottage cheese with pineapple chunks Lunch: Turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread with lettuce, tomato, and mustard, plus baby carrots

Turkey sandwich on whole-grain bread with lettuce, tomato, and mustard, plus baby carrots Snack: Hard-boiled eggs and a handful of mixed nuts

Hard-boiled eggs and a handful of mixed nuts Dinner: Lean beef stir-fry with mixed vegetables and brown rice

Day 3

Breakfast: Protein smoothie with whey protein, spinach, frozen berries, and almond milk

Protein smoothie with whey protein, spinach, frozen berries, and almond milk Snack: Rice cakes with avocado and smoked turkey slices

Rice cakes with avocado and smoked turkey slices Lunch: Lentil salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and olive oil

Lentil salad with cherry tomatoes, cucumber, feta cheese, and olive oil Snack: Hummus with sliced bell peppers and celery sticks

Hummus with sliced bell peppers and celery sticks Dinner: Grilled chicken thighs, roasted potatoes, steamed green beans, and a side salad

Frequently asked questions

Is 3,000 calories a lot for bulking?

Eating 3,000 calories can be a lot or just right for bulking, depending on your age, weight, activity level, and metabolism. For many active individuals aiming to gain muscle, it’s a common calorie target. Tracking progress and adjusting intake based on results is key to effective bulking.

How can I bulk on $100 a week?

Bulking on $100 a week is possible by focusing on affordable, nutrient-dense foods like rice, beans, oats, eggs, and frozen vegetables. Buying in bulk, meal prepping, and choosing cost-effective protein sources such as canned tuna or chicken can help you build muscle without overspending.

How long will a 20-pound bulk take?

Gaining 20 pounds through bulking typically takes three to six months, depending on your diet, training, and genetics. Sanford Health shares that “Healthy weight gain of 1-2 pounds per week can be expected when reasonably increasing energy intake. It takes an excess of about 2,000 to 2,500 calories per week to support the gain of a pound of lean muscle.” Consistency and patience are key throughout the process.