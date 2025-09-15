The best places to visit in Croatia, according to travel pros

Croatia has been on my to-do list for years, and if it’s not already on yours, it will be soon. With beaches that give Greece a run for its money and dramatic landscapes that look like they were pulled straight from a movie set (or, more accurately, from Game of Thrones – much of the series was filmed in Dubrovnik), it’s no surprise that this Adriatic gem is skyrocketing in popularity.

But with so many incredible spots to choose from, it can be overwhelming to plan a trip. Should you stick to Croatia’s coast and soak up the sun? Head inland for waterfalls and wine country? Or chase medieval vibes through ancient cities?

To help you figure it out, I tapped a few travel pros to dish on their favorite destinations and added a few personal picks to round things out. These are the best places to visit in Croatia.

Split

Split might not get as much hype as Dubrovnik, but don’t sleep on this beautiful coastal city. “Although less celebrated than Dubrovnik, Split is a gorgeous city in its own right with a lovely promenade bristling with cafes and restaurants, and possibly the highest concentration of gelaterias we’ve ever seen!” says Chris Brunning, Co-Founder of Untold Story Travel.

Start your day early to wander Diocletian’s Palace and the ancient city walls before the cruise ship crowds roll in. Then grab a coffee on the Riva promenade, rent a bike and cruise through Marjan Forest Park, or chill on Bačvice Beach with a cocktail. And if you’re feeling adventurous, hop on a half-day boat trip to the dreamy Blue Lagoon or the medieval town of Trogir.

Stari Grad, Hvar Island

Tucked away from the buzz of Hvar Town, Stari Grad is the cultural soul of Hvar Island, and one of the oldest towns in Europe, dating back over 2,400 years. This charming coastal spot feels like a well-kept secret, with cobbled streets and konobas serving up just-caught seafood and local wines.

“It’s the perfect pause for a holiday that isn’t looking for crowds, chaos, and well-known landmarks,” says Daniela Rogulji, PR Manager at Maslina Resort. “It’s a place you visit to live like a local and see the island as those living there do.”

Pula

Pula often flies under the radar, but it’s absolutely one of the best places to visit in Croatia, especially if you love history and live music. This coastal city in Istria is home to not one, but two Roman amphitheaters still in use today. Catching a concert here is something special. “You haven’t seen a concert until you’ve seen it in a Roman theatre, while standing with a beer cup in hand on marble columns that have witnessed several millennia,” says travel writer David Mason.

Beyond the music scene, Pula offers classic tourist beaches and more rugged natural ones, scenic walks along Cape Kamenjak, and family-friendly fun at the Aquarium Pula. Ancient monuments are also scattered throughout the city, so history is never far, even when you’re just strolling to get gelato.

Plitvice Lakes National Park

Plitvice Lakes National Park is hands-down one of the best places to visit in Croatia if you’re chasing incredible nature. Picture this: 16 turquoise lakes, all connected by cascading waterfalls, set against a backdrop of thick forest and limestone cliffs. Wooden walkways and hiking trails wind right over the water, giving you front-row views of this amazing sight.

It can get busy, so aim for an early morning entrance, and pack a picnic, because trust me, you’ll want to stay all day. For a convenient base, book a stay in the nearby village of Mukinje, just a short walk to the park. Bonus tip: Pizzeria Vučnica in Mukinje has surprisingly great pizza (yes, even out here in the woods).

Dubrovnik

Dubrovnik is wildly popular, and for good reason. This iconic walled city on Croatia’s coast is a dream for history lovers, photographers, and Game of Thrones fans alike (yes, this is the King’s Landing). Walk the city walls early in the day for uncrowded views, then cool off with a swim or kayak in the clear Adriatic waters. You can also take a boat ride to explore the nearby island of Lokrum.

If you’re planning to stay, keep an eye on the reopening of Villa Dubrovnik, one of the city’s most luxurious stays. Or consider the charming Hotel Supetar Cavtat, just a bit outside the city, offering a quieter, equally stunning coastal experience.

Korčula Island

Korčula Island is a sun-drenched stunner that has been growing in popularity over the past few years. “Korčula is often called ‘the little Dubrovnik’ and is a sun-soaked island with over 2,700 sunny hours of sun each year,” says Darijo Saric, CEO of Croatian travel company VIP Holiday Booker. “You’ll find all kinds of beaches here, with the most sandy beaches being in Lumbarda and dense forests if you enjoy hiking.”

Believed by some to be the birthplace of explorer Marco Polo, the island’s historic charm is matched by its beautiful landscapes full of olive groves and vineyards. It’s also a hub for Croatian wine, especially the crisp, local favorite Pošip. Beyoncé and Jay-Z were even spotted once enjoying lobster on the nearby islet of Vrnik, one of many peaceful hideaways in Korčula’s archipelago.

Zagreb

Zagreb may not have the beaches of the coast, but it’s absolutely one of the best places to visit in Croatia. History lovers should check out the Zagreb City Museum and the newly reopened Archaeological Museum. For something a little more adventurous, take a bus or the cable car up to Medvedgrad, a medieval fortress perched on Medvednica Mountain, where you’ll also find a café near the radio tower with stunning 360° views of the city.

“This city is one of the most walkable I have been to, and has a rising gastronomy scene,” says content creator Nick Portello. “I would recommend visiting the flower markets and fruit stands at the Dolac Market, getting a sandwich at Groovy Lab, catching a movie at Kino Tuskanac, and going on a nighttime walk.”