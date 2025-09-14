3 cinnamon coffee recipes to level up your daily brew

The slightly sweet and slightly spicy taste of cinnamon is a classic coffee pairing. It delivers a gentle depth that brings out a cozy taste that reminds me of a warm hug. Enjoying cinnamon coffee can be as straightforward or as complex as you’d like, from adding a simple pinch of cinnamon right to your cup to enjoying more sophisticated cinnamon coffee recipes. Even though cinnamon coffee is usually associated with fall and winter, I enjoy these cinnamon recipes year-round.

If you want to level up your daily brew, try these three favorite cinnamon coffee recipes. Sourced from coffee experts in the industry, there’s a little something for everyone in these unique cinnamon coffee recipes. From strong and iced recipes like the shaken honey and cinnamon espresso to classics like a cinnamon-infused pour-over, here’s how to make these variations of cinnamon coffee at home.

Cinnamon-infused pour-over

Enjoy a naturally sweet, aromatic cup of coffee with this easy cinnamon-infused coffee, prepared using a pour-over method. It’s perfect for cozy mornings or whenever you want a flavorful twist on your daily brew. This cinnamon-infused pour-over recipe is a favorite recipe sourced from Erlinda Reynaga, owner of StarCafé in Villa Rica, Peru, a town known for producing some of the world’s finest coffee.

Ingredients

2 TBSP of medium-coarse ground coffee

½ TSP of ground cinnamon (you can use Ceylon cinnamon for a more delicate flavor, if preferred)

10 ounces of hot water

Oat milk (or milk of choice), to taste

Raw sugar (or sweetener of choice), to taste

Equipment needed: Pour-over coffee brewer, paper filter (if required by your brewer), kettle (preferably with a gooseneck spout), mug or carafe

Method

Place the paper filter in your pour-over brewer and rinse it with hot water to remove any paper taste. Discard the rinse water. Combine the ground coffee and ½ teaspoon ground cinnamon in a small bowl. Mix well to ensure the cinnamon is evenly distributed. Pour the cinnamon-coffee mixture into the filter, leveling the bed for even extraction. Start by pouring just enough hot water to saturate the grounds. Let it bloom for 30–45 seconds. This releases gases and enhances flavor. Slowly pour the remaining hot water in a steady, circular motion, ensuring all grounds are evenly saturated. Total brew time should be about 2½–3 minutes. Remove the filter and discard the grounds. Pour the cinnamon-infused coffee into your favorite mug. If desired, add a splash of oat milk for creaminess and a sprinkle of raw sugar for extra sweetness. Stir and enjoy!

Shaken honey and cinnamon espresso

Looking for something a little bolder for your cinnamon coffee? This unique recipe is a favorite of the Klatch Coffee staff. The sweet touch of honey complements the flavors of cinnamon and espresso in this recipe. Plus, this variation is perfect for the summer, as it can be served over ice for a refreshing kick on a warm summer afternoon.

Ingredients

Espresso shots

Honey

Ground cinnamon

Milk of choice

Ice

Equipment needed: Espresso machine, cocktail shaker, serving glass

Method

Start by making espresso shots on your machine as usual. While still hot, stir in honey (to your sweetness preference) and ¼ tsp of ground cinnamon until fully dissolved. Mixing the ingredients while still hot is essential, since cold espresso will cause the honey to clump. Fill your serving glass about 2/3 full with ice. Add milk of choice over the ice, leaving enough room for the espresso on top. In a cocktail shaker, combine the honey-cinnamon espresso with a few ice cubes. Shake well until the cocktail shaker feels cold to the touch. Pour the frothy, chilled, and shaken espresso over the milk and ice in your serving glass. Garnish with a sprinkle of cinnamon, serve, and enjoy.

Turkish-style cinnamon coffee

Experience traditional Turkish coffee’s rich, aromatic flavors with a warm cinnamon and cardamom twist. This recipe, also provided by Starcafe, delivers a velvety, spiced brew perfect for savoring in small cups. If you’ve never tried Turkish coffee before, this cinnamon-inspired recipe is the perfect one to start with!

Ingredients

2 heaping TBSP finely ground coffee (preferably Turkish grind or very fine)

¼ TSP of ground cinnamon

pinch of ground cardamom

1 cup cold water

Optional: Sugar to taste (disregard if you prefer an unsweetened coffee)

Equipment needed: Cezve (Turkish coffee pot) or a small saucepan and small coffee cups

Method