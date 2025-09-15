 Skip to main content
The House of Suntory is launching a new Haku Vodka featuring a popular citrus fruit flavor

The House of Suntory
The House of Suntory

Vodka drinkers know about the appeal of Haku Vodka. This award-winning vodka from The House of Suntory is already the perfect spirit for your Martini or Vodka Tonic. But if you’re looking for a little extra flavor, the brand recently announced the launch of citrus-forward expression Haku Yuzu.

Haku Yuzu

The House of Suntory
The House of Suntory

Haku Yuzu begins with the brands elegant soft, balanced flavor profile that’s elevated with all-natural yuzu citrus fruit. For those unaware, yuzu is a tart, small lemon-like citrus fruit that’s commonly found in Japan, Korea, and other East Asian countries. Yuzu is one of the most popular citrus fruits in Japan, having been grown in the country for more than 1,000 years.

The result is an award-winning spirit that’s made with 100% polished Japanese white rice in a process that’s made up of three different distillations. The spirit is blended and then filtered through bamboo charcoal in Osaka, Japan. This expression gets its flavor from being infused with hand-harvest yuzu citrus fruit and other all-natural products.

Haku Yuzu is an 80-proof vodka that begins with a nose of bright lemon, orange blossoms, and floral scents. The palate is soft, sweet, velvety smooth and features tart citrus, lemongrass, and light spice. The finish is clean, crisp, and ends with a nice hit of ripe citrus.

Where can I buy it?

The House of Suntory
The House of Suntory

Haku Yuzu is available this month at select retailers throughout the United States, Australia, and other global retailers both in store and online for the suggested retail price of $32.99. Visit the House of Suntory website for more details.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
