The House of Suntory just unveiled its oldest Mizunara-aged Yamazaki whisky ever

Yamazaki 25 is the oldest Mizunara aged expression from the House of Suntory

By
House of Suntory
House of Suntory

In the world of Japanese whisky, there’s no bigger name than the House of Suntory. Fans of the whisky style love its year-round expressions and eagerly await its limited-edition whiskies. Recently, the brand announced one of its most exciting single malt whiskies ever made. It’s the brand’s oldest Mizunara-aged Yamazaki expression ever produced.

Yamazaki 25 Years Old Mizunara

House of Suntory
House of Suntory

First used in the 1940s, the House of Suntory has a long history of maturing its whiskies with Mizunara barrels, made from the beloved Japanese oak. Yamazaki 25, as its name would imply, was matured for twenty-five years. This new expression meets the Japan Spirits & Liqueurs Makers Association’s criteria for an authentic Japanese Whisky. It was 100 percent distilled, matured, and bottled in Japan.

Yamazaki 55 might be the oldest expression released by the brand, but it was only partially matured in Mizunara wood. This new expression spent all of its maturing in the rare and revered Japanese wood.

According to the House of Suntory, Yamazaki 25 is a 48% ABV complex, memorable expression that is swirling with a symphony of flavors including apricot compote, cacao latte, wintry spices like nutmeg and cardamom, candied orange peels, sweet cream, oaky wood, and herbal, medicinal flavors.

To pay tribute to how rare this limited-edition whisky is, the House of Suntory is encasing this expression in a handcrafted box made using traditional Japanese nail-free “locking”.

Where can I buy it?

Scotch
bizoo_n / iStock

Yamazaki 25 Years Old Mizunara is currently available in select markets throughout the world online and in whisky retailers for the suggested retail price of $7.500 for a 750ml bottle.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
