Elegant Japanese-inspired cocktails from the House of Suntory

Making use of Japanese gin and vodka for delicate flavors

By
Roku Gin

Japan is a country known for its cocktail culture, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and careful preparation. Most of us won’t get the chance to visit Japan and experience its cocktail bars for ourselves, though we can try out a little piece of Japanese cocktail culture at home. Renowned Japanese brand The House of Suntory offers a craft gin called Roku and a craft vodka called Haku, both of which have delicate flavors that are perfect for mixing sophisticated cocktails.

These spring recipes bring the flavors of Japan with ingredients like plum, lychee, and ginger, creating light and delicate flavors that are perfect for the spring months. You’ll note just a small number of ingredients in each recipe, so focus on quality over quantity and look for the best and freshest ingredients you can get for the best overall drink experience.

Roku Momiji Fizz

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin
  • 1 ripe plum (sliced)
  • 1 lemon wheel
  • Top with sparkling lemonade

Method:

  1. Fill the glass with ice
  2. Add all ingredients to the glass
  3. Gently stir for 10 seconds

Roku Gin & Tonic

Ingredients:

  • 1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin
  • 3 parts Tonic Water
  • Ginger sticks to garnish

Method:

  1. Fill a highball glass to the brim with ice
  2. Add Roku and 3 parts tonic water
  3. Stir and garnish with ginger sticks

Haku Lychee Martini

Ingredients:

  • 2 parts Haku Japanese Craft Vodka
  • 3/4 part dry vermouth
  • 1/2 part Giffard Lychee liqueur
  • 1 teaspoon St. Germain elderflower liqueur

Method:

  1. Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
  2. Shake, then strain into a chilled coupe glass.

Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet
Georgina Torbet is a cocktail enthusiast based in Berlin, with an ever-growing gin collection and a love for trying out new…
