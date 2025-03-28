Elegant Japanese-inspired cocktails from the House of Suntory

Japan is a country known for its cocktail culture, with a focus on high-quality ingredients and careful preparation. Most of us won’t get the chance to visit Japan and experience its cocktail bars for ourselves, though we can try out a little piece of Japanese cocktail culture at home. Renowned Japanese brand The House of Suntory offers a craft gin called Roku and a craft vodka called Haku, both of which have delicate flavors that are perfect for mixing sophisticated cocktails.
These spring recipes bring the flavors of Japan with ingredients like plum, lychee, and ginger, creating light and delicate flavors that are perfect for the spring months. You’ll note just a small number of ingredients in each recipe, so focus on quality over quantity and look for the best and freshest ingredients you can get for the best overall drink experience.
Roku Momiji Fizz
Ingredients:
- 1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin
- 1 ripe plum (sliced)
- 1 lemon wheel
- Top with sparkling lemonade
Method:
- Fill the glass with ice
- Add all ingredients to the glass
- Gently stir for 10 seconds
Roku Gin & Tonic
Ingredients:
- 1 part Roku Japanese Craft Gin
- 3 parts Tonic Water
- Ginger sticks to garnish
Method:
- Fill a highball glass to the brim with ice
- Add Roku and 3 parts tonic water
- Stir and garnish with ginger sticks
Haku Lychee Martini
Ingredients:
- 2 parts Haku Japanese Craft Vodka
- 3/4 part dry vermouth
- 1/2 part Giffard Lychee liqueur
- 1 teaspoon St. Germain elderflower liqueur
Method:
- Add ingredients to a cocktail shaker.
- Shake, then strain into a chilled coupe glass.