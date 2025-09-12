 Skip to main content
Stone Brewing drops a big beer for a big anniversary

Stone Brewing 29th Anniversary Double IPA.
Stone Brewing

It’s official, you can now get Stone Brewing’s 29th Anniversary Double IPA. The big beer celebrates nearly three decades in the craft beer sector. The west coast brewery, founded in California, has long been known for its high-octane brews.

The beer comes in at 8.5% ABV and is made with a slew of New Zealand Hops. The full-bodied beer shows dank elements, red berries, and tropical fruit. The finish is lasting and there’s a hit of bitterness to the tune of 55 IBUs.

It’s a fitting release from a brewery known for its powerhouse releases. Over the years, the brand has garnered a boisterous following of hop-loving beer drinkers. The label has helped show just how mighty the India Pale Ale can be.

Stone Brewing 29th Anniversary Double IPA.
Stone Brewing

Stone Brewing is celebrating the beer with a proper party. It takes place on September 27th at the Escondido location and involves some 30 breweries and tons of sample pours. Other attractions include brewery tours, a cigar lounge, live music, and more.

The Stone Brewing 29th Anniversary IPA is available at various spots in California and beyond. The beer comes at a good time, as summer melts into fall and bigger beers become all the more attractive. The added weight will help fend of the crisper weather ahead and do well on the dinner table as well.

Stone Brewing started in 1996 in Escondido. The label is known for helping to pioneer the west coast IPA beer style. It’s grown much since, now with breweries in California and Virginia and seven taprooms.

