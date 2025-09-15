 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Grand Seiko’s golden sunrise Tentagraph gets precious metal treatment

Grand Seiko's Golden Sunrise Tentagraph Gets Precious Metal Treatment

By
Grand Seiko Evolution 9
Gran seiko

Grand Seiko has unveiled the SLGC006, the fourth reference in its Evolution 9 Tentagraph series and the first to incorporate precious metal accents, continuing the Mt. Iwate theme with a sunrise-inspired copper-pink dial.

The 43.2mm chronograph features a textured dial that represents the scored landscape of Mt. Iwate as viewed from above, with deeper three-dimensional relief than previous Tentagraph models. The copper-salmon hue emulates dawn’s first rays illuminating the mountainside, while 18k rose gold plating adorns the applied hour markers, hands, and date window frame.

Recommended Videos

Constructed from High-Intensity Titanium that weighs 30% less than steel with superior scratch resistance, the case incorporates rose gold accents on the bezel rim, pushers, and crown. Black ceramic elements complete the mixed-material construction, balancing strength with wearability.

The dial layout distinguishes itself through color variation in the subdials. The running seconds register displays golden copper finish, contrasting with the dark burgundy of the 30-minute and 12-hour totalizers, creating visual depth and improved legibility.

Powering the timepiece is Grand Seiko’s caliber 9SC5, a Hi-Beat movement operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour (10 beats per second) for exceptional accuracy within +5/-3 seconds daily. The movement delivers 1/5-second chronograph precision while maintaining 72 hours of power reserve even with the chronograph running continuously.

Technical features include a Dual Impulse Escapement, twin barrels, vertical clutch engagement, and column wheel operation. MEMS-fabricated components enhance long-term reliability, while the free-sprung balance ensures stability.

Related: 
Seiko’s new GMT watch has a Pepsi bezel and Swiss-level specs

The watch includes a High-Intensity Titanium bracelet with rose gold accents and three-fold clasp, box-shaped sapphire crystal, and 100m water resistance. A sapphire exhibition caseback reveals the decorated movement with its signature Grand Seiko lion emblem.

Limited to 300 pieces worldwide, the SLGC006 launches in October 2025 at $22,600, representing Grand Seiko’s most luxurious Tentagraph interpretation to date.

Available October 2025 through Grand Seiko authorized dealers.

Andrew McGrotty
Andrew McGrotty
Andrew is a full-time freelance writer with expertise in the luxury sector. His content is informative and always on trend.
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

Killer tribute: Seiko’s Jaws Turtle honors Spielberg’s masterpiece
Seiko celebrates cinema's greatest shark with commemorative Turtle diver watch
Seiko jaws watch promopic

Seiko has unveiled a special tribute to one of cinema's most influential films with the Prospex Jaws 50th Anniversary Limited Edition, marking half a century since Steven Spielberg's masterpiece revolutionized Hollywood and invented the summer blockbuster.
The collaboration with Universal Pictures transforms Seiko's beloved "Turtle" diver into a sophisticated homage to the 1975 film that terrified audiences and changed the movie industry forever. Limited to 5,000 pieces, the commemorative timepiece (ref. SRPL81) will be available in July 2025 for $795.
First introduced in 1976 as reference 6306, just one year after Jaws terrorized audiences, Seiko's "Turtle" earned its nickname from the distinctive cushion case that resembled a turtle shell. The watch established Seiko's reputation in the dive watch space during the brand's golden era of the 1970s.
This commemorative interpretation maintains the Turtle's fundamental DNA while incorporating subtle dial graphics to honor the film. The 45mm stainless steel case features a 47.7mm lug-to-lug measurement and 13.2mm thickness, staying true to the modern Turtle's proportions.
Within its ceramic bezel insert, the dial showcases bold graphics with a gradient effect that transitions from silver to blue, representing the ocean's surface. An embossed shark silhouette lurks beneath, visible at certain angles but not immediately obvious. Like Spielberg's approach, the diver suggests the threat rather than showing it outright.
The blood-red Jaws logo at 6 o'clock, matching the red second hand tip, provides the only direct movie reference on the dial face. Positioned where it won't interfere with legibility, it maintains the watch's status as a functional tool. Chunky indices and hands coated in LumiBrite ensure visibility underwater, while the day-date display at 3 o'clock features Seiko's signature cyclops lens magnification.
Powering this commemorative piece is Seiko's 4R36 caliber, an automatic movement with hand-winding capability that's become a fan favorite in the enthusiast community. With 24 jewels, 41-hour power reserve, and hacking seconds function, it represents solid middle-tier Japanese engineering.
The real treat appears on the caseback, where a laser-engraved image of Quint's boat, the Orca, pays homage to one of cinema's most memorable characters, portrayed by Robert Shaw. Each watch features its specific edition number out of 5,000 pieces engraved on the caseback.
The watch arrives on a dark blue silicone strap and comes in a commemorative collector's box featuring the movie's iconic poster. The 200-meter water resistance and screw-down crown ensure this tribute piece can handle real diving duties.
The Seiko Prospex Jaws 50th Anniversary Limited Edition will be available through authorized Seiko dealers starting July 2025.

Read more
Grand Seiko’s claw-inspired watch costs $16,400
Angular evolution: Grand seiko's tokyo lion tentagraph features brilliant hard titanium construction
Grand Seiko Tokyo Lion

Grand Seiko added a watch to its Tokyo Lion collection— the Sport Collection Tokyo Lion Tentagraph. This watch comes with the brand's first mechanical chronograph movement and holds to the angular design that has set the series apart since 2019. The watch costs $16,400 and will be available in August 2025. This 43mm watch shows a clear step forward for the collection.
The lion sign stays important to Grand Seiko's identity—it stands for how easy a watch is to read, how long it lasts, how comfortable it feels, and how good it looks. This symbol has been part of the brand's history since 1960. The Tokyo Lion collection turns this symbol into a bold, angular shape that copies a lion's paw through its geometric form and surface finishes.
The newest Tentagraph watch shows more of the feline idea. Its surfaces have hairline finishes that look like claws, and this design brings out cat-like shapes across the case. The watch measures 43mm across and 15.6mm thick—these large sizes catch the eye right away. The watch feels good to wear because of how it is shaped to the body.
Grand Seiko uses Brilliant Hard Titanium in the Sports Collection for the first time. This metal is twice as hard as regular stainless steel. The alloy looks brighter than common titanium and also resists rust and scratches better, which is needed for sports watches.
The chronograph buttons have a new shape—this change makes them easier to use when someone is active. The three small dials at 3, 6, and 9 o'clock look three-dimensional. A Lumibrite coating on them makes sure a person can read them in all light, from bright day to full dark.
A brown silicon rubber strap comes with the watch, it has a lion's paw design on the back that adds a subtle design touch. The strap bends easily, so it feels good to wear. The case back has a slight curve. These details make the watch comfortable to wear in many places, and the watch also holds out against water down to 200 meters.
The Tentagraph Caliber 9SC5 is the main technical feature. It has a chronograph part that works at 5Hz. This fast-moving part runs for 72 hours on one charge and also protects against magnetic fields up to 4,800 A/m—these are important features for a modern sports watch.
The chronograph functions add to the Tokyo Lion's sports appeal while keeping the collection's specific look. Grand Seiko's mechanical skill joins with its angular design idea, forming watches that go against how people usually think about sports watches.
People can get the watch in August 2025. It will be on Grand Seiko's website and at stores that sell its watches, this makes it easy for people around the world to buy good Japanese mechanical watches. The $16,400 price shows the better materials, the in-house movement, and the special design that set Grand Seiko's sports watches apart.
This Tentagraph shows Grand Seiko's continued step forward in expensive sports watches. It shows how old Japanese craftsmanship can take on modern design styles while keeping its technical lead and wearing comfort for demanding uses.

Read more
G-Shock’s original DW-5000c gets mighty full metal reissue
Steel evolution: G-shock's full metal 5000 series celebrates iconic dw-5000c heritage
Casio G-shock original product shot

G-Shock highlights its heritage with the 5000 Series Full-Metal GMW-B5000D-1C, a watch that reinterprets the groundbreaking 1983 DW-5000C. This new release blends the classic styling with updated materials and technology, marking an evolution for the brand’s core design.
The original DW-5000C nearly faded into obscurity but was ahead of its time. It gained traction with younger skaters and surfers, especially after being featured on American television. Today, it’s considered an icon among watch enthusiasts and everyday carry fans, establishing G-Shock’s reputation for toughness and practical utility.
The GMW-B5000D-1C is the first Full Metal model to feature the original’s signature red, blue, and yellow accents—each color carrying meaning: red for “the passion to take on challenges,” blue for “excellent water resistance,” and yellow for “outstanding shock resistance.” Previous Full Metal versions used different color schemes, so this release is especially significant for longtime G-Shock fans.
The construction is a major upgrade from the original’s resin case and rubber strap. The GMW-B5000D-1C uses a stainless steel case and linked bracelet, making it more durable and long-lasting while retaining the iconic look that made the DW-5000C famous.
Modern features include a Tough Solar quartz movement, replacing the old lithium battery and drawing power from sunlight. Bluetooth connectivity allows the watch to sync with a smartphone for easier control and enhanced functionality, bringing the 1980s design into the digital age.
Despite these updates, the essential G-Shock principles remain, especially the shock resistance that first set the brand apart. The GMW-B5000D-1C captures the original spirit, honoring it with new technology and improved durability.
Alongside this release, G-Shock also introduces the GM-B2100SD-1C, which applies the same color theme to the first Full Metal watch’s round case. This two-part launch demonstrates G-Shock’s commitment to honoring its roots while exploring new expressions within the Full Metal series.
The GMW-B5000D-1C is featured on G-Shock’s website, though pricing and availability details have not yet been announced. The timing suggests a focus on collectors and fans seeking a piece of G-Shock history, now reimagined with premium materials and modern features.
This release illustrates how classic designs can evolve through new materials and technology, preserving the core qualities that made them legendary and appealing to both longtime G-Shock enthusiasts and newcomers discovering the brand’s origins.

Read more