Grand Seiko’s golden sunrise Tentagraph gets precious metal treatment

Grand Seiko has unveiled the SLGC006, the fourth reference in its Evolution 9 Tentagraph series and the first to incorporate precious metal accents, continuing the Mt. Iwate theme with a sunrise-inspired copper-pink dial.
The 43.2mm chronograph features a textured dial that represents the scored landscape of Mt. Iwate as viewed from above, with deeper three-dimensional relief than previous Tentagraph models. The copper-salmon hue emulates dawn’s first rays illuminating the mountainside, while 18k rose gold plating adorns the applied hour markers, hands, and date window frame.
Constructed from High-Intensity Titanium that weighs 30% less than steel with superior scratch resistance, the case incorporates rose gold accents on the bezel rim, pushers, and crown. Black ceramic elements complete the mixed-material construction, balancing strength with wearability.
The dial layout distinguishes itself through color variation in the subdials. The running seconds register displays golden copper finish, contrasting with the dark burgundy of the 30-minute and 12-hour totalizers, creating visual depth and improved legibility.
Powering the timepiece is Grand Seiko’s caliber 9SC5, a Hi-Beat movement operating at 36,000 vibrations per hour (10 beats per second) for exceptional accuracy within +5/-3 seconds daily. The movement delivers 1/5-second chronograph precision while maintaining 72 hours of power reserve even with the chronograph running continuously.
Technical features include a Dual Impulse Escapement, twin barrels, vertical clutch engagement, and column wheel operation. MEMS-fabricated components enhance long-term reliability, while the free-sprung balance ensures stability.
The watch includes a High-Intensity Titanium bracelet with rose gold accents and three-fold clasp, box-shaped sapphire crystal, and 100m water resistance. A sapphire exhibition caseback reveals the decorated movement with its signature Grand Seiko lion emblem.
Limited to 300 pieces worldwide, the SLGC006 launches in October 2025 at $22,600, representing Grand Seiko’s most luxurious Tentagraph interpretation to date.
Available October 2025 through Grand Seiko authorized dealers.