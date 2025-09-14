 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Beyond burgers: The underrated steak cuts perfect for tailgating

The cuts that turn a parking lot grill into a five-star pregame

By
Grilling at a tailgating party.
Sean Locke Photography / Shutterstock

Tailgates are supposed to be a party. Friends circled around a cooler, the smell of charcoal in the air, someone balancing a too-full plate on the hood of a car. But too often the food feels like an afterthought — burgers, dogs, maybe a bag of chips if someone remembered. Fine, sure, but not exactly memorable.

If you’re firing up a grill in a parking lot, you might as well make it worth the trouble. This year, skip the sad burger patties and show up with beef that makes people stop mid-conversation. Tri-tip, hanger steak, flap steak — cuts with actual personality. They’re flavorful, affordable, and cook up beautifully without requiring you to be an award-winning pitmaster. Trust me, once you serve steak at a tailgate, there’s no going back.

Why tailgates need better beef

Tailgating
iStock/Antonio_Diaz / iStock/Antonio_Diaz

Hot dogs and burgers are the lowest common denominator of grilling. Nobody’s mad when they show up, but nobody’s telling stories about them later, either. They’re the background music of game day.

Recommended Videos

Steak, though — steak is the headliner. It has presence. It announces, we came to eat as much as we came to cheer. And the best part is you don’t need to buy ribeye or filet to get that reaction. There’s a whole lineup of underrated cuts that grill up like a dream, feed a crowd, and leave enough money in your pocket for an extra case of beer.

Underrated cuts that shine on the grill

grilled and sliced tri tip steak
Ahirao / Adobe Stock

Tri-tip

If you grew up on the West Coast like I did, you already know the cult of tri-tip. If you didn’t, let me introduce you. It’s a triangular cut from the bottom sirloin with enough marbling to keep it juicy and enough size to feed everyone. Grill it, slice it against the grain, and pile it onto rolls for sandwiches. It’s steak that feels communal, and nothing brings a tailgate together like one cutting board everyone keeps circling back to.

Hanger steak

This one used to be called the butcher’s cut, because they’d keep it for themselves instead of selling it. Which tells you all you need to know. It’s beefy, tender, and quick to cook. Perfect for when kickoff is looming and you don’t have time to babysit the grill. Sear it hot, slice it thin, and watch your friends act like you just performed a miracle with a Weber and a pair of tongs.

Flap steak

Flap steak is like flank steak’s cooler, more forgiving cousin. Loose-grained, juicy, and happy to soak up a marinade, it’s a tailgate MVP. Marinate it in oil, lime, garlic, and chili, throw it over the coals, then slice it thin with a pile of tortillas and a jar of salsa. Suddenly, you’re the guy serving steak tacos in a parking lot. That’s a legacy.

Want to branch out even more? Chuck eye is the “budget ribeye,” Denver steak is marbled and tender, and picanha — Brazil’s barbecue darling — has enough fat cap to keep things interesting.

How to cook them without fuss

Use a hidden grill cleaning solution like OxiClean to clean your grill after cooking.
Vincent Keiman / Unsplash

The beauty of these cuts is that they don’t require a culinary degree (though, hey, it doesn’t hurt). Just follow a few simple rules:

  • Keep it simple. Salt, pepper, a little garlic powder. You don’t always need a complex rub to make good beef taste good.
  • Mind your heat. Tri-tip loves a two-zone fire: sear first, then move it off to finish slow. Hanger and flap want it fast and hot. Just about four minutes per side and you’re golden.
  • Rest and slice right. Let the meat sit for five or ten minutes before carving. And please, slice against the grain. Especially with flap and hanger. Cross-cutting makes the difference between melt-in-your-mouth and still chewing through the fourth quarter.

Pairing beer and steak for game day

Friends grilling outdoors
Ground Picture / Shutterstock

If you’re already filling a cooler, you might as well think about how the beer plays with the beef. No need to be fussy about it, this is a parking lot, not a wine bar. But the right match can make everything taste better.

  • Flap steak + IPA. The bitterness and citrus cut right through the richness, especially if you went with a chili-lime marinade.
  • Tri-tip + amber ale. Malty, smooth, a little sweet, it brings out tri-tip’s natural juiciness.
  • Hanger steak + stout. The deep, roasted flavors of a stout double down on hanger’s beefy character. It’s like steak night and dessert in one.
  • Anything with chimichurri + pilsner. Crisp, clean, refreshing. The beer equivalent of hitting “refresh” before another bite.

The final whistle

Here’s the truth: burgers and dogs are fine. They’ll always have their place. But if you really want your tailgate to be the one people talk about next week, throw steak on the grill. Tri-tip, hanger, flap — these cuts aren’t just budget-friendly, they’re showstoppers.

Tailgating is about the experience. The laughter, the chaos, the guy who drops his plate in the parking lot but eats it anyway. Make the food part of that memory. Because once your crew gets a taste of steak before kickoff, no one’s asking for hot dogs again.

Lindsay Parrill
Lindsay Parrill
Contributor
Lindsay is a graduate of California Culinary Academy, Le Cordon Bleu, San Francisco, from where she holds a degree in…
Topics

Editors’ Recommendations

What steak labels really mean — and which ones actually matter
Steak label jargon, explained
Steak

If you’ve ever hovered in front of the butcher case feeling both ravenous and vaguely intimidated, you’re not alone. Steak labels have a way of reading like the love child of a romance novel and a high school science lab manual — “grass-fed,” “dry-aged,” “prime,” “Angus” — each one promising some kind of epic backstory or secret advantage. The trouble is, not all of those claims mean what you think they mean. Some will genuinely change the way your steak tastes. Others are just expensive cowboy hat tricks.

Grass-fed and grass-finished

Read more
A bartender’s secrets to making perfect frozen drinks at home
Expert advice on making frozen cocktails at home
Deep Eddy

Sure, summer is almost over. But there’s still time to enjoy everything the season has to offer. There are still a few weeks left to sit in an inner tube while drinking a beer and slowly drifting around a pond, river, or stream. You can still spend an afternoon sitting on a dock with your feet in the water, lounge in the middle of a cornfield in a lawn chair, and even have the most epic backyard frozen cocktail party of all time. And while there’s a case to be made for all of the activities, it’s the latter we’re most interested in today.

I get it, “all time” is a bit of an understatement. But there is still time to enjoy a fun afternoon or evening, indulging in frozen mixed drinks. And you don’t have to find a bar that serves frozen Margaritas or Daiquiris. You can make them at home.

Read more
These underrated bourbons deserve a spot in your fall whiskey rotation
Prepare for fall by purchasing these lesser-known bourbons
Pouring a glass of whiskey.

Bourbon is the epitome of America in a glass. The United States’ “native spirit” is as American as the designated hitter, bright yellow school buses, and McDonald’s apple pie. It’s entrenched in the history of America, with many big names like Maker’s Mark, Jim Beam, Woodford Reserve, and Wild Turkey taking center stage. But, while you can’t go wrong with any of these brands and expressions, if you really want to get the most out of this corn-based whiskey, you’ll try one of the countless lesser-known (but just as noteworthy) bourbons on the market.
A background on bourbon

Before we get into these underrated gems, it’s important to take a step back and let you in on the rules and regulations surrounding bourbon. Because there are a few. First, to be considered a bourbon, it must be made with a mash bill of at least 51% corn.
And while there are a handful of other rules, the second most important is based on geography. Bourbon, like Cognac in certain areas of France and tequila in specific Mexican states, can only be produced in the US. Even though someone might try to tell you that it can only be produced in Kentucky, that’s simply not true. Sure, more than 90% of all bourbon is made in the Blue Grass State, but it can be made anywhere in the US, including DC and Puerto Rico.
Underrated bourbons to drink this fall

Read more