This is the beer I always drink at a football tailgate

A great beer selection is a tailgate necessity

Tailgate beer
If you ask us, the end of the summer doesn’t just mean the beginning of fall. It also means the start of tailgate season. And while it might not be a “season” in the traditional sense. It is made up of Saturdays (for college football fans) and Sundays (for NFL fans) from the end of August through December, filled with football-themed parking lot revelry.

Tailgate season features mouthwatering foods like burgers, chicken wings, ribs, and any manner of chips and dip. It’s also a time for partaking in crisp, refreshing, malty, seasonal beer. We’re talking about brown ales, marzen-style beers, amber ales, and more.

The beers we bring tailgating

Fans celebrating at the tailgating party
Monkey Business Images / Shutterstock

Since tailgate season begins at the end of summer and ends in the middle of winter, it’s not easy to pick beers to imbibe for the whole season. That’s why it’s best to just think about the beginning. That’s why we are leaning towards end-of-summer and beginning-of-fall beers for our tailgate. Below, you’ll find our go-to tailgate beers.

Allagash Haunted House

Allagash Haunted House
Allagash

This Halloween-themed beer is perfect for the end-of-summer weather as well as the crisp autumn days ahead. This hoppy dark ale is brewed with roasted barley and Blackprinz malt. Hopped with Crystal, Chinook, and Saaz hops, it’s known for its caramel malt, coffee, and floral, piney hop-filled palate.

Jack’s Abby Copper Legend

Jack’s Abby Copper Legend
Jack’s Abby

With a name like Copper Legend, you should have a good idea that you’re in for something special when you crack open one of these fall seasonals. This classic marzen-style Oktoberfest beer is known for its rich, malty, sweet backbone and floral, lightly hoppy finish.

Dogfish Head Punkin

Dogfish head Punkin
Dogfish head

There are a ton of pumpkin beers on the market and they aren’t all worth your time. One of our favorites is Dogfish Head Punkin. This malty, sweet, smooth brown ale is flavored with pumpkin, brown sugar, and fall spices. It’s surprisingly balanced and does taste like autumn in a pint glass.

Breckenridge Autumn Ale

Breckenridge Autumn Ale
Breckenridge

This is a great beer to segway between summer and fall. It’s half German lager and half American ale. It’s brewed with a mixture of Munich malts and hops sourced from Bavaria. It’s rich, malty, and loaded with caramel, candied nuts, honey, toasted barley, and lightly floral, earthy hop flavors.

Cigar City Maduro

Cigar City Maduro
Cigar City

This 5.5% ABV brown ale is available year-round but hits best during the late summer and early fall days. It gets its unique, memorable flavor from the use of flaked oats and chocolate malt. The result is a complex, balanced beer with notes of candied nuts, brown sugar, coffee, and toasted barley. The finish is clean, and crisp, and leaves you craving more.

Bottom line

Cheers beer bottles with sun in the background
Wil Stewart / Unsplash

Football tailgating is one of the greatest things about autumn. Ensure you have all the essentials, including comfortable chairs, a football, delicious food, and a nice selection of beer.

