Fellow just dropped 3 gorgeous new colors for its award-winning coffee maker

Three new neutral colorways in this best-selling coffee maker just dropped

aiden precision coffee maker
Fellow

Fellow, the creator of counter-worthy kitchen tools and coffee appliances designed to bring joy and magic to daily rituals, has released three new neutral colorways for its award-winning Aiden Precision Coffee Maker. Starting today, this coffee maker is available in three stylish shades: Malted Chocolate, Sesame, and Woodland.

The best-selling coffee maker, which was once available in only white or matte black, can now add a splash of color to your countertops with classic, neutral-inspired tones to add a bit of extra joy to your coffee brewing process. Each new Aiden Precision Coffee Maker features the same award-winning design and professional-grade brewing that fans have come to expect from Fellow’s coffee products, delivering a cafe-style coffee with a pour-over brewing method from the comfort of your own home.

Unlike most drip brewers that sacrifice flavor for speed, Aiden was designed to meet specialty coffee standards. With precise temperature control, an even water distribution system, and a built-in bloom cycle, it brings your beans to life, brewing a cup that will make you want to stay home to enjoy the highest-quality coffee (and skip the coffee shop run).

The three new colorways available in this coffee maker offer a little something for every coffee lover’s tastes. The Malted Chocolate colorway is a warm, mid-tone neutral designed to blend into kitchens with warm color schemes and create a cozy vibe. Seasme provides a slightly more muted alternative to the white with an off-white, creamy neutral tone. The Woodland colorway features a deep, olive green that adds just the right subtle pop of color to your kitchen countertop, easily blending in with neutral tones in any kitchen setting.

