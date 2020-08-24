Get Inspired With the 6 Most Stylish Movies on Netflix

Films and fashion have always had a direct link. When we watch movies, we’re inspired by those leading men and sometimes emulate their style as our own. In a larger sense, these silver screen looks have inspired countless menswear designers (just take a look at most menswear staples, which have been inspired by classic Hollywood films).

Whether it’s bringing back a signature 70s’ look, or playing around with different fabrics for men, trends are revive in a new way thanks to some of our favorite motion pictures — many of which are available for streaming now. Ahead, we take a look at some of the most stylish movies on Netflix now, so you can get inspired to clean out your closet, and even update it with some new pieces for fall.

Going full throttle in seventies fashion, this Eddie Murphy vehicle had guys reaching for colorful suits and paisley shirts. Dolemite is My Name reigns in those groovy styles to a reasonable level, similar to designer Dapper Dan’s work with Gucci. The movie is filled with urban suits rendered in bright colors and funky patterns paired with equally elaborate shirts, and punctuated with, of course, matching bell-bottoms.

Runtime: 118 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.3

The Ocean Misfit gang could honestly be taken as fashion trendsetters (did they ever come to a conclusion on a squad name?) George Clooney and Brad Pitt’s characters giving us prime Giorgio Armani-era looks with the layered unbuttoned collar shirt and blazer combo. A look that’s definitely making a comeback in recent Fall-Winter collections. The two along with Carl Reiner’s character also pulled a resort vibe wardrobe with Hawaiian shirts paired with distressed trousers.

Runtime: 125 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.5

Although Cher and Dionne were considered the fashion stars of Clueless, the fellas weren’t too far behind. Christian Stovitz (Justin Walker) arguably showing up Cher in his mysterious, James Dean-esque looks. Pairing high-waisted trousers with a fitted tee and leather jacket even caught Dionne’s eye calling out, “The boy can dress.”

Runtime: 97 minutes

IMDb Rating: 6.8

Lady Bird (2017)

Whether he’s in a Shakespearean garb or Italian swimming trunks, Timothée Chalamet always seems to be one of the most stylish men in his films. Case in point: Lady Bird, where his character Kyle Scheible nails the private school “cool kid” vibes perfectly. Adding a bit of edge and personal touch to the traditional school uniform look thanks to simple touches like an unbuttoned polo paired with a Dickies insulated jacket.

Runtime: 93 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.4

The satirical movie based on the notorious teenagers who earned their name by raiding celebrity homes (and closets) of Orlando Bloom, Paris Hilton (multiple times), Lindsey Lohan, and many more. No wonder the famed-obsessed teens make the list. Israel Broussard, who played Marc Hall, wears the fedora, scarf, tee, aviator combo after their first heist, giving nostalgia to iconic 2000’s LA looks. Come on, we all had that moment.

Runtime: 90 minutes

IMDb Rating: 5.6

Directed by Tom Ford (say no more), this film adaptation of Christopher Isherwood’s novella focuses on a gay English professor who’s grieving the death of his partner in midcentury Los Angeles. The looks, comprised of impeccable midcentury tailoring are an important element of the film, which doesn’t shy away from Tom Ford’s influences: sharp white button-up shirts, La Dolce Vita suits, and thick, black-framed lenses. Released in 2009, it was the also the same year that menswear shifted to thicker frame glasses. Coincidence? I think not.

Runtime: 100 minutes

IMDb Rating: 7.6

