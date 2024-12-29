 Skip to main content
Adidas wants to get you ready for the Boston Marathon

Train in functional style with this set developed for the marathon

By
Adidas Boston Marathon set
Adidas

The Boston Marathon has been a staple in the Northeast for over a century and a quarter. Bringing people from all over the world to run the 26.2 miles along a handful of neighborhoods in the greater Boston area every third Monday in April, known as Patriots Day. While it is one of the most coveted races, it isn’t about winning (Ethiopian Sisay Lemma and Kenyan Hellen Obiri, last year’s winners, would argue that point); it is mostly about getting together and accomplishing something you never thought possible. This year, Adidas wants you to be prepared in the best way you can be with a new set made specifically for the marathon. The Adidas Boston Marathon Collection is now available, which is the perfect timing for you to start training for the marathon.

Made from recycled materials

Adidas Boston Marathon set
Adidas

Many people will be asking for donations leading up to the big race day. They will run for causes, be it cancer or hunger or any of a dozen causes and organizations they want to use the marathon as their megaphone for. Adidas is setting their goal of running for the planet by making this set out of 70% recycled material, limiting the impact this has on our Earth, and making sure that our grandchildren get to run in the race as well. People have been running in this race since 1897, and now that this set exists, maybe you can set a record or at least catch Sisay and Hellen.

Specs
Regular fit
89% polyester (recycled), 11% elastane
AEROREADY
Reflective logos

Adidas Boston Marathon Collection

