 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Health & Fitness

Runners are using this formula to set their marathon goals

Use this formula to help you determine your marathon potential

By
Runners man running marathon hat sunglasses
Runffwpu / Pexels

Before trying to complete a marathon, many runners finish a half-marathon. A half-marathon is a big accomplishment and an excellent way to refine your running capabilities and make progress toward a full marathon. A full marathon requires a higher degree of preparation, training, and commitment. Runners are using a particular formula and their half-marathon time to gauge their marathon potential. Using this formula can help you set your marathon goals and determine the marathon time you’d like to aim for in the future. Let’s take a look at the formula.

How long is a half-marathon?

unning a half marathon runners
Runffwpu / Pexels

A half marathon is 13.1 miles, which is exactly half the distance of a full marathon at 26.2 miles. For runners who’ve crossed the finish line of a 5K (3.1 miles) or a 10K (6.2 miles), a half marathon is typically the next challenge. Most people running their first half marathon complete it in about two or three hours. It might take longer if you switch between running and brisk walking. Depending on the race, the cut-off time for completing a half-marathon is typically three-and-a-half or four hours.

Recommended Videos

Running a half marathon often gives you a chance to explore a new city and fine-tune your overall fitness.

Related

The formula

marathon runners legs on road
Tong-su-Z / Unsplash

You can use your half-marathon time to determine how long it might take you to power through a full marathon. Using this formula could provide valuable insight into your future marathon performance.

The formula:

  • Double your half-marathon time and add 10-15 minutes

You add the extra 10-15 minutes to account for the heightened fatigue and the pacing of the full marathon distance. For example, if you finished a half marathon in two hours, you’d double that time, which gives you four hours. From there, you’d add the 15 minutes for a total of four hours and 15 minutes.

Pacing, nutrition, training, race-day conditions, and other factors affect this estimate.

How long does it take to train for a marathon?

man running through trees on path wearing red jacket
Arek Adeoye / Unsplash

Training for a marathon can take anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks for those with experience. You might need to train for six months to develop enough strength and stamina if you’re a beginner. Attempting a marathon with little to no preparation could lead to an injury, so it’s important to make sure you’re fully prepared.

Marathon training tips

man running in shorts outside on the road
Jakob Owens / Unsplash

Follow these marathon training tips for the best results:

  • Include long runs in your marathon training to build endurance.
  • Include speedwork and sprints in your training schedule to improve your efficiency and pace.
  • Make sure you’re getting sufficient rest days to allow your muscles a chance to repair and recover.
  • Set a realistic goal and timeline.
  • Don’t overdo it, which increases your chance of an injury and could prevent you from running anywhere at all.
  • Stay hydrated and optimize your nutrition leading up to the marathon.

Most importantly, stay consistent and be kind to yourself. You can use the formula, but keep in mind it’s an estimate to help you set your goals and get an idea of your marathon potential.

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Steph Green
Steph Green
Steph Green is a content writer specializing in healthcare, wellness, and nutrition. With over ten years of experience, she…
Looking for the best elliptical machines? Check out these 8 top picks for men
Discover the optimal brands for your home gym
Man using an elliptical

Ellipticals are great for full-body workouts either in a gym or at home. They are versatile and often quiet, allowing for a smooth and peaceful workout. These machines can have tremendous benefits for your physical and mental health as well.

Though several ellipticals are on the market, not all will suit you. They all have distinct features and capabilities, and it can be difficult to pick one that addresses your fitness needs as a man. Therefore, we have compiled the best elliptical machines for men in 2024. Let’s dive in.
NordicTrack AirGlide 14i Elliptical

Read more
Build muscular calves with standing calf raises
Sculpt calves of steel with this simple yet effective exercise
Standing calf raise

Leg day can’t all be about the quads and hamstrings. You use your calf muscles, whether you’re running, jumping, walking, playing sports, or just going about your day. Strengthening these often-overlooked muscles levels up your overall physical performance, balance, stability, and more.

It’s more difficult to grow your calf muscles compared to other frequently targeted muscles like your biceps. One of the best ways to target your calves is with standing calf raises. Let’s look at the benefits of standing calf raises, common mistakes to avoid, and how to master this worthwhile move.
What are the benefits of standing calf raises?

Read more
Is there more muscle damage after intense workouts as you age? Research is in
Here's another reason to power through resistance training and don't let age hold you back.
Man with shirt off in gym lifting one dumbbell

There are lots of factors that can change as you age. Many people find it more difficult to finish that same fitness routine as they get older. As the decades roll on, it might seem more challenging to bounce back after a long night and power through a deadlift, bench press, and bicep curl. Recently, researchers set out to determine if the muscle damage caused by training is more severe for those later in life compared to younger adults. Let’s take a look at these interesting results that might just prompt you to hit the gym or pick up those dumbbells.
The study

In a study published in the International Journal of Sports Medicine, researchers compared 16 elite resistance-trained male athletes. Half the participants were around 22 years old and were categorized into the younger male athlete group. The other half were around 52 years old and referred to as the ‘master’ male athletes. The participants were matched for squat strength for the best outcome.

Read more