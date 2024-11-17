Use this formula to help you determine your marathon potential

Before trying to complete a marathon, many runners finish a half-marathon. A half-marathon is a big accomplishment and an excellent way to refine your running capabilities and make progress toward a full marathon. A full marathon requires a higher degree of preparation, training, and commitment. Runners are using a particular formula and their half-marathon time to gauge their marathon potential. Using this formula can help you set your marathon goals and determine the marathon time you’d like to aim for in the future. Let’s take a look at the formula.

How long is a half-marathon?

A half marathon is 13.1 miles, which is exactly half the distance of a full marathon at 26.2 miles. For runners who’ve crossed the finish line of a 5K (3.1 miles) or a 10K (6.2 miles), a half marathon is typically the next challenge. Most people running their first half marathon complete it in about two or three hours. It might take longer if you switch between running and brisk walking. Depending on the race, the cut-off time for completing a half-marathon is typically three-and-a-half or four hours.

Running a half marathon often gives you a chance to explore a new city and fine-tune your overall fitness.

The formula

You can use your half-marathon time to determine how long it might take you to power through a full marathon. Using this formula could provide valuable insight into your future marathon performance.

The formula:

Double your half-marathon time and add 10-15 minutes

You add the extra 10-15 minutes to account for the heightened fatigue and the pacing of the full marathon distance. For example, if you finished a half marathon in two hours, you’d double that time, which gives you four hours. From there, you’d add the 15 minutes for a total of four hours and 15 minutes.

Pacing, nutrition, training, race-day conditions, and other factors affect this estimate.

How long does it take to train for a marathon?

Training for a marathon can take anywhere from 12 to 16 weeks for those with experience. You might need to train for six months to develop enough strength and stamina if you’re a beginner. Attempting a marathon with little to no preparation could lead to an injury, so it’s important to make sure you’re fully prepared.

Marathon training tips

Follow these marathon training tips for the best results:

Include long runs in your marathon training to build endurance.

Include speedwork and sprints in your training schedule to improve your efficiency and pace.

Make sure you’re getting sufficient rest days to allow your muscles a chance to repair and recover.

Set a realistic goal and timeline.

Don’t overdo it, which increases your chance of an injury and could prevent you from running anywhere at all.

Stay hydrated and optimize your nutrition leading up to the marathon.

Most importantly, stay consistent and be kind to yourself. You can use the formula, but keep in mind it’s an estimate to help you set your goals and get an idea of your marathon potential.