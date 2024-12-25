 Skip to main content
J. McLaughlin offers the most NYE appropriate sport coat of the year

Combining two styles into one is the best of the season

J. McLauphlin Corduroy Paisley
J. McLauphlin

New Year’s Eve is one of the events we look forward to every year. Whether you are going to Times Square, celebrating at a big watch party to see the festivities on the big screen with an open bar, or sitting at home and letting the kids stay awake until midnight for the only time of the year, it’s a big day for everyone. When you are shaking off the bad things that happened in 2024, reminiscing about the good things that took place this year, and planning what you want to accomplish in 2025, your party is a big moment, and what you wear is just as significant. If you are like us, you love dressing up in something a little louder and having a little more fun with a great cocktail look. One brand has hit the nail on the head this year for the best jacket for your NYE party. The J. McLaughlin McCown Sport Coat is the unique look that will make you the center of attention as you ring in the new year.

Combining two looks into one

J. McLauphlin Corduroy close up with pocket square
J. McLauphlin

What makes a great sport coat for New Year’s? For us, it is something unique that stands out. The J. McLaughlin McCown Sport Coat does this by combining two of the excellent sport coat looks of the season. Paisley is a great way to stand out with your smoking jacket, dinner jacket, or unique sport coat. And corduroy is a staple in the fall and winter seasons. This sport coat combines them both with a corduroy fabric blessed with a subtle but vibrant paisley pattern. This is the best coat to ring in the new year.

Specs
100% Cotton
Long sleeve
2-button closure
Chest pocket
Front patch pockets
Interior valet pocket

J. McLaughlin McCown Sport Coat

