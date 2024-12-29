Dress in the color of the year: Top wardrobe picks for 2025

Table of Contents Table of Contents Outerwear: Wrangler x PacSun Faux Suede Jacket Tailored wear: Jack Victor Mini Houndstooth Comfortwear Blazer Sweater: Bugatchi Fisherman Ribstich Quarter-Zip Sweater Pants: Free Fly Apparel Anchor Chinos Shoes: Wolverine 1000-Mile Roughout Boots

Every year, the fashion industry pays close attention to Pantone, as it is the go-to to predict what color everyone is going to be wearing. The Pantone color of the year determines what we will see in fashion shows, in our favorite seasonal collections, and hopefully, in our closets. While it isn’t the only color you or I should have in our seasonal wardrobe, it is the one we should focus on building around in 2025. This year will be a sweet year if Pantone has anything to do with it, as the selection for the next 12 months is a delightful color of chocolate bliss.

“Underpinned by our desire for everyday pleasures, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse expresses a level of thoughtful indulgence,” said Leatrice Eiseman, Executive Director, Pantone Color Institute. “Sophisticated and lush, yet at the same time an unpretentious classic, PANTONE 17-1230 Mocha Mousse extends our perceptions of the browns from being humble and grounded to embrace aspirational and luxe.”

If you want to add the color to your wardrobe, here are our favorites for different garments to elevate your seasonal looks.

Outerwear: Wrangler x PacSun Faux Suede Jacket

Wrangler has its hands full carrying the Western wear industry through its moment of resurgence. But that doesn’t mean the company doesn’t make time for collaborations with some big names and fun brands. Wrangler x PacSun is an unexpected delight of a collaboration combining two different versions of a Western look. With the Western ranch style colliding with the West Coast style, you will easily find something that seamlessly fits your lifestyle. This faux suede jacket is the perfect daily wear for the Pantone addition.

Specifications 100% polyester Full-zip closure Two slash pockets with no closure Spread collar

Tailored wear: Jack Victor Mini Houndstooth Comfortwear Blazer

We love to dress up here at The Manual. And we also love being comfortable. Rarely do those two get to coexist. However, we are seeing the emergence of brands using stretch and performance technology in their tailored and elevated garments, which makes us supremely happy. Jack Victor’s Comfortwear is near the top of our list when we want to look good and be comfortable, and this double-breasted houndstooth blazer is unbeatable in both categories.

Specifications 45% wool, 41% cotton, and 14% polyester Double breasted Peak lapel Side vents Lower patch pockets and upper welt breast pocket, with inside pockets Unconstructed supersoft Butterfly half lined Inserted sleeve with pic-stitching Dry clean only

Sweater: Bugatchi Fisherman Ribstich Quarter-Zip Sweater

One of the beautiful things about Mocha Mousse is that it can go with virtually anything. One of the downsides to the color is that it can fade away. It isn’t a stand-out, bright color like the last two years of color selections. That means your Mocha Mousse additions should stand out on their own. This fisherman’s quarter-zip has a unique collar that speaks for itself, and the wool/cotton blend will keep you warm and stylish.

Specifications Convertible mock neck Quarter-zip closure Natural yarn blend Soft touch Durable Breathable

Pants: Free Fly Apparel Anchor Chinos

Probably the most likely and easiest place to incorporate this color is with your pants. Mocha Mousse is already a classic color in chinos, but we would never ignore an easy justification to pick up a new pair of great chinos. Free Fly Apparel (FFA) is known for the best of the best in the river. With these pants, FFA took the classic and added just enough stretch to make them perfect for the outdoors and a washed effect to give them a live-in feel.

Specifications Brushed fabric delivers a soft, lived-in feel 2-way stretch for awesome mobility Casual, everyday style upgraded with performance benefits Fixed waist with belt loops Button closure with zipper fly Back drop-in pockets for stashing phones, wallets, or keys

Shoes: Wolverine 1000-Mile Roughout Boots

Wolverine is one of the top bootmakers in the world. For decades, it has been the most well-known and trusted footwear for the hardest-working people in the country. The 1000-mile boot is perhaps the most iconic of its selections, and there’s never a reason you shouldn’t have one, two, or as many as you can get your hands on. The Roughout comes in the perfect selection to capture the year’s color. Combine these with the Wrangler x PacSun faux suede jacket, and you will have the ideal combination to wear Pantone’s color of the year every day for the next 12 months.