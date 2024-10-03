 Skip to main content
Unlikely collaboration combines very different styles for one awesome ‘West’ feel

Opposite sides of the fashion spectrum collide

By
No matter how you dress, avoiding being put into a box in the fashion world is always difficult. When we were in high school, you had all sorts of cliques that dressed a certain way. The preps. The jocks. The goths. The skaters. The surfers. The cowboys. The list was endless and always looked like something straight out of The Breakfast Club. Now, two brands well known by their own unintended cliques are coming together to mash up two very different styles from out west. Wrangler is teaming up with PACSUN to bring us a brand-new aesthetic that plays with each other’s borders.

Wrangler is typically known as the legend of the Western wear world. By revolutionizing denim workwear that holds up to anything and everything you could ever have to accomplish on a ranch in Texas, Montana, or Colorado, they became a favorite for cowboys everywhere, whether for work or play. PACSUN, on the other hand, embodies everything the California surf world plays into. Laid back, comfortable, and never missing a moment.

Melding the two styles

On the surface, the cowboy and the surfer couldn’t be farther from each other on the fashion spectrum. One is hardworking with a purpose. The other is laid back with a focus on living in the moment. But both wake up early, find peace and solace in their own little corner of nature (land and sea), and neither one of them lives the 9-5 life. With that in mind, they find common ground for a collaboration.

The collection includes garments that crossover into both styles such as: denim, oversized hoodies, graphic t-shirts, flannels, and everything else you could need for the fall on the ranch or the beach.

