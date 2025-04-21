 Skip to main content
Adidas and West NYC collaborate on an unexpected anniversary collection

Adidas, West NYC debut new anniversary sneakers

By
pink handball spezial
Adidas / Adidas

With New York City-based boutique West NYC celebrating the 85th anniversary of its sister store, Tip Top Shoes, the retailer has pulled out all the stops to celebrate in style. Linking up with Adidas for the occasion, the pair has unveiled a limited-edition footwear capsule that includes two new colorways for two of the brand’s iconic silhouettes. For the collaboration, the pair has opted for a combination of modern sport style with Tip Top’s rich heritage, for a lineup that honors one of the last full-service footwear retailers in New York City. As the footwear industry shifts towards the digital space, this limited-edition collection pays homage to the retailer’s history and legacy in the industry. Besides this release, the pair will reunite for a launch party that brings together the past and the future. 

Introducing Tip Top Shoes’ 85th Anniversary Collection

two adidas sneakers in a stockroom
Adidas / Adidas
In this release, the pair has introduced the SL 72 RS and the Handball Spezial in new colorways that are rich in color yet lively in hue. The SL 72 RS pays tribute to the Manhattan store with a decadent burgundy colorway in the suede upper, featuring perforation details that mimic the look of traditional wingtip oxfords. Fusing the sporty look of the SL 72 RS, this design pays homage to the footwear retailer’s history with traditional and retro details. 

On the other hand, the pair is also releasing a new colorway for adidas’ Handball Spezial. A more modern and trendy shoe, this design has been upgraded with a bold pink boucle upper and heel tab decals that state “West Side Best Side.” The decals pay homage to the retailer’s Upper West Side presence and home. Both sneakers will launch at the West NYC and Tip Top Shoes stores starting on April 26. They will also launch simultaneously on their respective web stores.

Leslie Leon
Leslie Leon
Leslie is a Los Angeles-based writer and content creator. She is always researching and finding the latest fashion trends…
