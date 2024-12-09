Taylor Stitch channels their Yellowstone aura with this year’s western shirt

We don’t know why, but we assume it is because we have been watching the new season of Yellowstone. Whatever the reason, we are seeing Western-style infiltrate every corner of men’s style, and Taylor Stitch is doing its part. Whether you go for workwear or outerwear, there is always something for you to use functionally, along with the fashion. One of our favorite shirts is the western shirt, and there is a new one landing this season that will make Rip Wheeler envious while driving cattle. The Taylor Stitch Western Shirt Jacket is the perfect mix between function and fashion and makes you feel right at home in the bunkhouse or on the trail.

Fan favorite takes you to the Dutton Ranch

The western shirt is a fan favorite look that seems to pop up every year. But this year’s iteration just seems to have a bit more of a punch to it. Maybe it is because of the Duttons, maybe not. But this year, Taylor Stitch brings out a version that looks perfect for the ranch, and is equally stylish enough for the bar and tough enough for the ropin pen. Let’s just hope it never has to visit the train station.

Specs 8-oz. 100% organic cotton denim. 11-oz. 100% polyester sherpa lining. 1.5-oz. 100% recycled nylon sleeve lining with 80g recycled polyester fill. Two slanted snap chest pockets inspired by vintage western shirts. Western-style front and back yokes. Double snap cuffs. Bar-tack reinforcement on top of the pocket flap, top pocket corners, and side gusset. Western-style snaps with an antique brass setting. Concho button top button closure.

Taylor Stitch Western Shirt Jacket