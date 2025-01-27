Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn’t be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.

Love is in the details

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn’t like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

Pair these items with a bright navy suit and cordovan shoes, and you will steal the show no matter how last-minute the plans are.

