 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Eton releases Valentines collection for the biggest date night of the year

The Valentines look that will have her seeing hearts

By
ETON Valentines Shirt
ETON

It is that time again, fellas. We are only a few weeks out from the most significant and busiest date night of the year. Of course, that means you have to get started (we will hazard a guess that you have yet to plan the date, and you shouldn’t be making your partner do it) on ironing out the details of your night. Just figuring out the itinerary for the evening of February 14th is only the beginning. You also have to decide then what you are going to wear. Sure, you can go ahead and dress exactly as you always dress, but Eton wants you to pull out all the stops and dress for the moment. The Eton Valentines Collection is a set of items you can pick up to give your look the loving touch it needs and will have your date seeing hearts (literally) all night long.

Love is in the details

ETON Heart Pattern Shirt
ETON

The Eton Valentines Collection consists of four pieces that are sure to make your evening a stellar one. First is a plain white dress shirt with a red tab featuring a heart cutout; all four items feature this tab. Then there is the shirt for the man who doesn’t like the plain white shirt look. An attractive and unique heart pattern covers the entire shirt and will look stellar under your best sports coat or suit jacket. Next is a blue geometric pattern tie featuring a heart in increments throughout. It will look just as great with either of the shirts. Finally, the same allover pattern featured on the second shirt is also made into a pocket square, proving the Love is in the Details.

Recommended Videos

Pair these items with a bright navy suit and cordovan shoes, and you will steal the show no matter how last-minute the plans are.

Eton Love is in the Details

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Mad Men’s legacy: What ’60s men’s fashion can teach us today
From the conservative '50s to the colorful '70s, here is what we wore in the '60s
Mad Men in an office

Every decade is known for something. The 1920s were a time of industrial boom and women's rights. The 1930s was known for The Great Depression. The 1940s was known for World War II. The 1950s started the Cold War and the Civil Rights Movement. The 1960s saw the boom of counterculture and the Vietnam War. The 1970s began to see the emergence of more social movements like feminism and gay rights. The 1980s were the breaking out point of technology. And the 1990s gave us grunge music and the evolution of the movie industry.

Through all of those decades, fashion evolved along with us. And the '60s fashion men clung to holds a special place in the history of our evolving aesthetic. Gone were the days of the '50s conservative looks, and we weren't quite at the colorful, wild styles of the '70s yet. What we saw in the 1960s was a period of transition. And we may be there again in 2025.

Read more
Men’s winter outfit ideas: Embrace brown textures and bold blues this season
Look great even when it gets cold
Winter Outfit Feature

Winter brings with it the coldest temperatures of the year. While some people in Florida or Southern California don't have to worry about that in the same way that others do in Minnesota or New York, everyone has to adjust their seasonal wardrobe to stay warm. Much like we did with winter boots, we don't believe one should sacrifice style in the face of cold weather. There are ways to stay warm while still looking great. Because we never want anyone to sacrifice their style while trying to keep warm, we came up with some men's winter outfit ideas you can wear today to look fantastic and not freeze when leaving the house. 
Brown textures

The Pantone color of the year is mocha moose, which means that 2025 is the year of the browns. Wearing brown is a tricky affair at times because the color can feel bland if you do it the wrong way. That is why we focused on bringing textures into my outfit. The corduroy jacket and corduroy pants created a daring look that can play well off each other if done right. Mixing that with the cable knit sweater and suede boots deepened the look in a way that let the textures speak and liven up the browns. Topping that off with a tan beanie keeps the head warm while playing off the lighter brown of the sweater.
Steal the look

Read more
Lee celebrates a decade of stretch with the new Lee X
Get your move on with Lee's new comfy line
Lee X Hero

Lee Jeans is one of the most legendary names in denim. After 130 years of innovation and iconic products, there is no question the brand belongs near the top of anyone's list as the best jeans on the market. At the crossroads of accessibility and quality, they find themselves much more desirable than some other heritage brands. A decade ago, they were among the first to offer stretch in their jeans with the Extreme Motion line. They are doing it again with Lee X, a new and elevated version of their comfort denim.

“We’ve been working tirelessly developing Lee X to bring game-changing innovation to our consumers, so I’m excited to see these products in the market,” said Jimmy Shafer, global vice president for Lee. “The jeans are built on a foundation of performance fabrics but engineered to retain that true denim feel. And the casual pants are incredibly versatile; you’ll want to wear them everywhere. I’m confident that Lee X is creating a new value equation in the market and that these styles will become new favorites of our current loyalists while attracting new consumers to the brand.”
A whole new line of stretch

Read more