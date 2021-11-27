If you’re a dude who likes to get his swole on, it can be hard to find a shirt that actually fits your frame. These days the majority of shirts tend to lean toward being looser around the midsection, so if you have a trim waist, bench-press boosted pecs, and boulder shoulders, the typical shirt is going to end up being awkwardly tight around the top and breezy as a sail around the torso. That’s why we’ve meticulously researched the best shirts for men with a muscular build.

This list leans into t-shirts and sweatshirts, but it also has suggestions for button-ups, flannels, and a few other cuts to make sure that you have all your muscle shirt bases covered. All of these have been thoroughly tested by an authentically athletic dude, so you can trust our recommendations.

To that end, let’s check out the best shirts for muscular men.

Best T-Shirt Overall: True Classic Tees Classic 3-Pack

$54.99 on TrueClassicTees.com

For a great fitting, versatile, comfortable, classic t-shirt, it’s hard to beat True Classic Tees. They fit an athletic build perfectly and feel great. This 3-pack covers the essential black, grey, and white tees, but they’re also available in a wide range of other slick colors.

Best Sweatshirt Overall: American Giant Classic Full Zip

$128.00 on American-Giant.com

This is the best sweatshirt ever made, period. No other sweatshirt is so perfectly thick, warm, and comfortable. It also fits a muscle body type exactly how you’d want it to, and though the price tag is high, its build quality is obvious. This is a sweatshirt you’ll have around for a long time.

Best Gym Shirt: Puma Fade Men’s Training Tee

$19.99 on Puma.com

It should come as no surprise that there are a lot of gym shirts out there that look great on muscular men—they are, after all, specifically for the gym—but these tees from Puma are a cut above the rest. Not only do they look great and fit exactly right, but their technical fabric is cool but not overly-meshed like some other shirts.

Best Yoga Shirt: Lululemon Drysense Training Short Sleeve

$68-$88.00 on Lululemon.com

The thing about Lululemon is that they always think of the little touches. This shirt not only fits and feels amazing, but really stands out because of details like extra stitching to keep it in place, and a discrete hoop on the back of the neck so you can hang it to dry without stretching out the elastic.

Best Lightweight T-Shirt: Fresh Clean Tees Crew Neck

$19.00 on FreshCleanTees.com

If you’re living in a hot climate and want a t-shirt that’s supremely light and airy, Fresh Clean Tees’ shirts hits the sweet spot. Their fabric is super soft and comfortable, and they fit an athletic torso perfectly. The company also offers a subscription service so you can be sure of consistently looking your freshest.

Best Heavyweight T-Shirt: Hanes Beefy Heavyweight T-Shirts

You can’t go wrong with a classic like Hanes. Their beefy tees fit great, and they’re also extra-thick, which makes them both extra comfortable and extra durable. These are shirts you’ll have around for a while.

Best Curved Hem T-Shirt: Buck Mason Slub Curved Hem T-Shirt

$35 on BuckMason.com

This t-shirt not only fits the athletic build perfectly, but its curved hem adds a more modern touch to a clothing item that is about as classic as it gets. It looks more refined than its moderate price tag would suggest, and comes in some really uniquely cool color options.

Best Button-down Shirt: Woodies Performance Dress Shirts

$115.00 on WoodiesClothing.com

When you need to look more dressed up, Woodies’ dress shirts not only look and fit great to their semi-tailored online process, but they allow you to personalize your style by customizing the collar, cuffs, pocket, and even adding a monogram. These are really sharp looking shirts.

Best Heavy Long Sleeved Shirt: Howler Brothers Stockman Stretch

$89.00 on HowlerBros.com

Howler Brothers makes a slew of cool shirts, but there’s something about their Stockman that stands out. It doesn’t fit a muscular torso so much as it hangs from it in just the right way, giving it a cool, casual vibe.

Best Flannel Shirt: Pendleton Fitted Plaid Board Shirt

$149.00 on Pendleton-USA.com

It’s no secret that Pendleton makes awesome shirts, and it should come as no surprise that they’re still the king of the flannel. That will probably never change. While its hard to go wrong with any of their varieties, we think this fitted version of their classic board shirt is pretty representative of the company’s greatness. And of course they fit a muscular build. They were originally designed with lumberjacks in mind.

Best Snap-Button Shirt: Pendleton Snap-Front Western Canyon Shirt

$159.00-$169.00 on Pendleton-USA.com

Score two for Pendleton. When it comes to snap-button shirts, any snap-button Pendleton is going to be the best. The Western Canyon in particular makes for a great fit on a muscular male body. It’s equally great when your partner suddenly needs to pop all those buttons open in a hurry. The flannel tends to rile up the blood.

Best Fuzzy Shirt: Appalachian Gear Company All-Paca Fleece Hoodie

$153.00 on AppalachianGearCompany.com

If you’re looking for something soft, fuzzy, and outdoorsy, this is a great shirt. It hugs the athletic build just right, and it feels great on the skin. This is a good choice for a light extra layer while enjoying a spring hike.

Best Gym Sweatshirt: Nobull Performance Zip-up Hoodie

$118 on NobullProject.com

What a supremely slick hoodie. Its performance fabric is incredibly soft, and it fits the fit gym-goer’s body incredibly well. There’s a uniquely streamlined vibe to it that you don’t normally see in a hoodie.

