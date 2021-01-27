The 10 Best Men’s Thermal Underwear Brands for Cold Weather

Winter can be tough all around, and that’s why having the right gear (like the best thermal underwear) is going to help out tremendously. Some Southerners start to shiver the moment temperatures drop below fifty degrees, while Northerners are out in tank tops and their best shorts when the temp is nearly freezing. From Alaska to Arizona, though, somebody somewhere is going to be feeling the chill.

Luckily, thermal underwear is here to save the day, with some styles featuring the latest in fiber tech to help keep us warm, whether for a day on the slopes, or for a snowy commute. We’d go so far as to say you need to pair your thermal underwear with one of the best thermal shirts for maximum warmth. In fact, think of them like a much warmer and much more necessary alternative to the best underwear of the more normal variety.

Call ‘em Long Johns, thermals, flannels, or tights; they all offer a sleek extra layer under pants or jeans, but many also work with shorts to help keep muscles warm for a morning run or workout. They can even look kinda sexy when worn on their own, for those cold winter nights around the house when the fireplace is roaring and the hot toddies are brewing. Shop these top picks from plenty of the best online clothing brands for men, and be grateful that you did as soon as temperatures start to drop drastically.

Carhartt Base Force Cotton Midweight Bottoms

Before you can tackle tough winter projects and yard work, preferably wearing a tough Carhartt jacket and work pants, do yourself a favor and add some serious warmth to your ensemble with these midweight cotton bottoms supreme comfort and easy layering.

REI Co-Op Midweight Base Layer

For cold mornings at your cabin or chilly mornings on the slopes or the trail, the right long underwear is going to prove mighty useful, mighty warming and mighty essential. REI’s version keeps you warm without slowing you down.

Odlo Blackcomb Base Layer Bottoms

Odlo has a knack for turning innovative fabrics into underrated and yet highly useful basics, like these performance-ready bottoms, featuring anti-odor technology and ventilation for all-day utility.

CRAFT Active Intensity Base Layer Pants

Stock up on these utilitarian base layer pants, all the better for layering underneath sweatpants or rugged work pants when you need extra warmth.

Duluth Trading Buck Naked Base Layer

Duluth Trading is known for creating premium clothes for guys who really work for a living. Grab this pair of long johns design-tested by construction workers, and enjoy their “no-pinch, no-stink, no-sweat comfort.” The camouflage pattern is a classic that will look just as great with a pair of shorts as it will with carpenter pants and work boots. Their low-profile seams promise no chafing, and the elastic waistband is even brushed on the inside to be soft next to your skin.

Jockey Thermocore Pant

Leave it to Jockey to improve on its own classic. The lightweight Thermocore fabric blend provides warmth, wicking, and comfort — all with an anti-microbial finish. They’ll keep you feeling fresh and odor-free; all while keeping you warm and dry. We particularly like this Forest Heather green, but grab the style in Black, Midnight Heather, or Lava Heather, too.

Mack Weldon WarmKnit Long Underwear

A micro-waffle knit gives some classic texture to another pair of thermals that was designed as much in the lab as in the pattern-making room. Mack Weldon blends super-soft Modal with super-warm Thermolite polyester; then throws in natural wool and spandex for comfort. Like all Mack Weldon products, they’re designed to be as elegant as they are functional.

Patagonia Capilene Midweight Bottoms

Doing the right thing to keep you warm and to save the planet, Patagonia uses 100% recycled material to create Capilene bottoms that also feature HeiQ Fresh durable odor control. Capilene is Patagonia’s own wicking and fast-drying base layer fabric. HeiQ is its durable odor control technology. The bottoms have a nice smooth face, so they’re comfortable, but also make it easy to pull on that next layer … or layers, depending on just how big of a winter adventure you have planned for today.

Lululemon Surge Cold Terrain Tights

Lululemon uses its own proprietary technology for these tights that look like they’ve come back from the future just to keep you toasty and dry. They’re designed to regulate your inner temperature, with a close fit that’s ideal for running. Take a look at some of our favorite workout clothing brands for more options.

Smartwool Intraknit Merino 200 Bottom

Another entry in the merino wool category, this pair is crafted with a poly/stretch blend and Smartwool’s own 3D knit, making for a better fit and improved movement. Sport Yarn means this pair dries more quickly, keeping you fresh throughout the day; also offering odor-resistance and durability. Smartwool even includes “gender-specific” mesh ventilation zones to keep you dry and comfortable.

Editors' Recommendations