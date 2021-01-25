The 11 Best Thermal Shirts for Men in 2021

We know just the layer you should reach for when it’s so cold, you can’t help but wish you were in front of a roaring fire: That would be one of the best thermal shirts, a perfectly rugged and dependable layer to add to your seasonal wardrobe. Consider the thermal shirt a durable basic to wear all on its own or else layered underneath one of the best men’s shirts for winter, to start.

And the right thermal shirt can serve as an insulating layer for your top half if you just so happen to be wearing a pair of the best thermal underwear in extreme cold. Heck, think of a thermal shirt like an upgrade for your basics wardrobe, in the same way that thermal underwear might replace a more straightforward pair of the best underwear this season. If all of that sounds well and good, but you don’t know where to start your search, well, the best online clothing stores for men have you covered. Heck, let’s take it a step further and mention that the brands you know and love, the best men’s clothing brands (period) are also crafting thermal shirts aplenty for winter, so let’s get shopping.

Vince Slim-Fit Stretch Cotton Thermal Long-Sleeve Shirt

For wearing with your slim black jeans and trusty moto boots this winter, get this comfortable thermal shirt in a neutral and easy-to-match color, then layer it underneath a blue indigo denim shirt.

1901 Thermal Crewneck T-Shirt

Get a simple, subtly stylish and highly affordable thermal crewneck shirt in a colorway designed to shake up the winter blues. Wear this with tan chinos under a navy blazer for a casual Zoom-call style or an at-home happy hour.

Topo Designs Waffle Long-Sleeve Tee

The team at Topo Designs knows plenty about designing gear made in equal measure for winter adventures and casual days at home, and this thermal (in a pleasing natural color) can readily handle anything and everything sent its way.

Buck Mason Vintage Thermal Surplus Tee

From the curved hem to the classic design and the durable double-knit waffle weave, this rugged thermal shirt is a winner, one made to be paired with everything from a denim jacket to a cashmere cardigan.

Banana Republic Core Temp Waffle-Knit T-Shirt

Banana Republic’s take on the thermal shirt blends technology (in this case, proprietary temperature-regulating technology) with straightforward, subtle style, making this thermal shirt one you can wear as a base layer or all on its own for casual weekends at home or on the road.

RVCA Day Shift Thermal Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

When you find a brand that makes at-home and on-the-road essentials, the rest of the brand’s lineup tends to be pretty, well, essential as well: Case in point, this thermal for post-surf hangs and Netflix sessions alike.

Mack Weldon WARMKNIT Waffle Long Sleeve Crew

Mack Weldon has a knack for giving its customers just what they need and want, and in the case of this long-sleeve thermal shirt, that means amping up the silhouette with Thermolite technology for maximum warmth.

Public Rec Go-To Long-Sleeve Tee

Made with a moisture-wicking cotton blend and available in an array of seasonally friendly colors, the “Go-To” title is pretty fitting, given that you’ll find yourself wearing this tee a ton this winter.

L.L. Bean Katahdin Iron Works Waffle Fleece Henley

A henley and a thermal shirt all rolled into one? That sounds like ingenuity we can get behind, and it helps that this warm and well-made waffle henley matches up quite nicely with your trusty L.L. Bean winter boots.

American Giant Waffle Crew

If it’s no-nonsense, American-made design and construction that you require from your tough thermal shirt, then you’ve come to the right place: American Giant continually delivers exactly what you need when it comes to the best thermal shirts for men (and much more).

Uniqlo HEATTECH Extra Warm Long-Sleeve T-Shirt

Uniqlo’s HEATTECH is made to do exactly as it says: Keep you extra warm no matter what, and it helps that you can get this thermal tee for a great price, and in a range of versatile colors.

Editors' Recommendations