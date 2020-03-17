If your socks are going to smell, make them smell like teen spirit, and if you’re into big-wave surfing, your wet suit needs to ride the lightning. Now you can stylishly rep your favorite punks, metalheads and folk-rockers with these new music and apparel collaborations, which give a rock ‘n’ roll boost to menswear staples like t-shirts, sneakers and jackets—and we want them all.

Here are the coolest mashups of brands and bands celebrating the musicians that turned us into the derelicts we are today.

Metallica x Billabong

In October 2019, Metallica announced a five-drop collection with Australian company Billabong, which include wetsuits, board shorts and fleeces emblazoned with the band’s iconography. Highlights include a December surfwear line commemorating pro athlete Andy Irons, and proceeds from the collection will support the champion surfer’s eponymous foundation and its youth outreach program. The other monthly product launches are aptly named after Metallica’s records, like October’s The Black Album, followed by Ride the Lightning in January, Master of Puppets in February and one more collection will be released later this month.

Post Malone x Crocs

Crocs are having a moment with millennials and Gen Zers, thanks to their ironically cool aesthetic, which is probably why Post Malone wanted to make his own pair. Designed by the face-tatted artist, Post Malone X Crocs teamed up for a second time to dream up a new take on the classic clog. And yes, Post Malone technically counts as a rock star after his Take What You Want song from Hollywood’s Bleeding landed him on the Billboard Rock Chart. The track features The Prince of Darkness, after all, although the jury’s still out on what Ozzy would think of these rubber shoes.

The Grateful Dead x Dakine

Sixties rock band The Grateful Dead has had its fair share of apparel collaborations, from Chacos sandals to Primal Wear cycling jerseys. Now, the Palo Alto rock gods have brandished their iconic lightning bolt skull on Dakine’s mountain gloves. Dubbed the Benchetler x Grateful Dead Signature Series, the leather mitts were named after skier and influencer Chris Benchetler. Expect all-day storm protection, gnarly dexterity, and super-warm insulation thanks to the gloves’ soft wool lining. That way you can turn up Jerry Garcia and ride hard.

Led Zeppelin x Vans

Skaters and Vans fans gave a whole lotta love to the Led Zeppelin x SK8-Hi ’50th Anniversary‘ hightops released last February. The classic skate shoes are imprinted with cover art from the band’s self-titled debut album that dropped in 1969. You know the image—the iconic demise of the Hindenburg airship. While a capsule of apparel rounded out the collection, everyone knows when it comes to Vans that shoes come first. You might also love the David Bowie X Vans collection.

Nirvana x Stance

Stance socks has a track record of partnering with legendary musicians including Metallica, The Ramones, Notorious BIG, Wu Tang and Jimi Hendrix. Now the underwear brand is teaming up with Nirvana to produce crew-length socks inspired by the grunge kings. One item features the cerulean pool print from the Nevermind album, while another pair features the band’s signature smiley face logo. The sock construction rocks arch support, sole cushioning, and great structure so the design doesn’t warp. In this case, we 100 percent want our feet to smell like teen spirit.

The Clash x Supreme

A decade ago, British punk royalty The Clash teamed up with Supreme for five graphic tees and one pinnacle hoodie stitched with the song title Know Your Rights. Naturally, these six pieces would form the most sought-after items of Supreme’s 2010 Spring/Summer Collection because, HELLO, The Clash. They’ve been called “the only band that matters,” and that’s hard to argue with. The Supreme X The Clash pieces have since sold out, but you can scavenge the web for second-hand resells that run about $180 for a t-shirt.

Ramones x Happy Socks

Most of rock’s fabled relationships are marked by less than fair tale endings (see: Sid and Nancy, Kurt and Courtney). But in Happy Socks’ latest special edition release, the Swedish sock brand rained a blitzkrieg of punk rock love on our toesies. Their Linda and Johnny Ramones collection highlights the storybook romance between the Ramones guitarist and the iconic fashion designer. Each of the four socks features cute and colorful illustrations of hearts, guitars, and the couple in the mood of high school lovers scribbling on each other’s notebooks.

Guns N’ Roses x Off White

Guns N’ Roses celebrated the 30th anniversary of their debut album Appetite for Destruction back in 2017 with a surprising apparel collab with luxury Italian fashion label Off White. Um, what? Hard rock met $400 sweatshirts during an uber-limited retail pop-up honoring the creators of Welcome To The Jungle, Paradise City, November Rain, Sweet Child O’Mine … all featured on the earth-shattering, guitar riffing debut album. Really the capsule was a way for Off White designer Virgil Abloh to introduce a new generation to what the Rolling Stone called “the most dangerous band in the world.”

