Kloudy merch sees the collaboration of cultural pioneers

Find the intersection of culture and fashion

By
Kloudy close ups
Highsnobiety

Music is the connective tissue that spreads through society like veins in the body, carrying the melody to far-separated parts of the world and bringing them together through storytelling and movement. The culture of music has been strong as long as man has been able to commune together around a fire. It has influenced culture in every way imaginable, and the music world is no different. Whether it is the denim jacket of the hair bands in the 80s or the Beatles and Rolling Stones reinventing the style of Chelsea boots, music and fashion are intricately linked to one another. The Keinemusik x Highsnobiety collaboration marks another link between the two that embodies the culture and connectivity we all crave.

Collaboration with culture at the center

Kloudy peace signs
Highsnobiety

CEO David Fischer, in 2009, Highsnobiety endeavors to be the intersection of fashion, style, art, design, and music. Collaborations with big brands like Levi’s, Nike, Merrill, Carhartt, and more bring them to the closets of every man across the globe. Their newest collaboration with one of the biggest German music labels will do nothing but continue the trend.

Leinemusik (directly translated to the ironic name of “no music”) is a collection of DJs proving that the melodies of their art connect us. Their favorite motif, the cloudy aesthetic, is brought forward in the merchandise created by the collaboration. The capsule collection includes a tee, a sweatshirt, a cardigan, a jacket, a hoodie, a scarf, and a keychain, all embodying the cultural intersection Highsnobiety looks for.

Keinemusik x Highsnobiety

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
