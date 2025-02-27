Lee x Buck Mason channel the 40s in their collaborative capsul

Lee Jeans have been a staple of the denim industry since the middle of the last century. Since the 1940s, they have been on the cutting edge of denim fashion, and many other denim companies have taken their lead from the old Kansas City powerhouse. Buck Mason has been one of the premier menswear companies for the every man. While big fashion houses get lost in the large-scale production and get distracted by the high fashion of the runways, Buck Mason seems to stay close to us men who love to keep it simple, dependable, and stylish in a masculine way. The two have come together now to celebrate 80 years of influence with the Lee x Buck Mason menswear collection.

“Lee is such a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to American denim and workwear,” said Kyle Fitzgibbons, chief creative officer at Buck Mason. “The 1940s, specifically, that’s when we saw the first version of the 101 in modern form. The influence those jeans had on American culture from that point forward, it informs so much of what we do at Buck Mason today. It was like a dream for us, getting to connect those dots.”

The Golden Age of Hollywood

Mark Wystrach, lead vocalist of the band Midland, is also the frontman of the campaign, with imagery catering to the golden years and the grit of mid-century Hollywood, California. With suede denim jackets, bandanas, and Lee’s classic jean silhouettes, this collection is bound to be one of the topics of the season.

“The Buck Mason team does an incredible job with storytelling, and we’re thrilled to have Mark in this campaign,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing, Lee. “The images do a great job paying tribute to the capsule’s historic inspiration while remaining true to the Lee of today.”

Lee x Buck Mason