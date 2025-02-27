 Skip to main content
Lee x Buck Mason channel the 40s in their collaborative capsul

Celebrating 80 years of influence and Hollywood grit

By
Mark Wystrach in Lee x Buck Mason
Lee

Lee Jeans have been a staple of the denim industry since the middle of the last century. Since the 1940s, they have been on the cutting edge of denim fashion, and many other denim companies have taken their lead from the old Kansas City powerhouse. Buck Mason has been one of the premier menswear companies for the every man. While big fashion houses get lost in the large-scale production and get distracted by the high fashion of the runways, Buck Mason seems to stay close to us men who love to keep it simple, dependable, and stylish in a masculine way. The two have come together now to celebrate 80 years of influence with the Lee x Buck Mason menswear collection.

“Lee is such a big piece of the puzzle when it comes to American denim and workwear,” said Kyle Fitzgibbons, chief creative officer at Buck Mason. “The 1940s, specifically, that’s when we saw the first version of the 101 in modern form. The influence those jeans had on American culture from that point forward, it informs so much of what we do at Buck Mason today. It was like a dream for us, getting to connect those dots.”

The Golden Age of Hollywood

Mark Wystrach in Lee x Buck Mason
Lee

Mark Wystrach, lead vocalist of the band Midland, is also the frontman of the campaign, with imagery catering to the golden years and the grit of mid-century Hollywood, California. With suede denim jackets, bandanas, and Lee’s classic jean silhouettes, this collection is bound to be one of the topics of the season.

“The Buck Mason team does an incredible job with storytelling, and we’re thrilled to have Mark in this campaign,” said Brigid Stevens, global vice-president of marketing, Lee. “The images do a great job paying tribute to the capsule’s historic inspiration while remaining true to the Lee of today.”

Lee x Buck Mason

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach.
Timothy Chalamet continues the elevation of GAP at nominee dinner
GapStudio is the new look for America's retailer
Timothee Chalamet in Gap hero

Timothee Chalamet has had a rocket-fast acceleration in Hollywood over the last three-quarters of a decade. He broke out in 2017 with two well-received roles in Lady Bird and Call Me By Your Name. As if that wasn't a good enough introduction, he also landed his first nomination for Best Actor at the Academy Awards for the latter of the two. He has gone on to win and be nominated for so many awards in the last few years that it would take way too long and too many words to list here. Suffice it to say he is adding to his accolades, becoming the youngest to win Best Actor at the Screen Actors Guild Awards for his role as Bob Dylan in A Complete Unknown. We are waiting to see if he lands an Academy Award for the role as he stepped out for the nominee dinner in a killer new look from GapStudio designed by GAP Creative Director Zac Posen.
Honoring his Dylan role
 

Chalamet took a new approach to the all-black look so many of us use as our go-to for evening events. He swapped out the black suit for a GapStudio Icon Jacket in Duchess Satin with matching pants and a black tee. He also added a gold chain to finish it off to become the talk of the night.

Here’s what to wear on a plane (with the help of travel experts)
Insights on what to avoid when picking a travel outfit
Person rolling luggage through the airport

From the days of flying in your Sunday best to wearing those velour tracksuits, plane attire has changed a lot over the years. Picking out what to wear these days could mean wearing your pajamas or choosing your favorite outfit to go out in right when you land.

But there are some definite don'ts when it comes to your wardrobe for the flight, no matter what. I’ll never forget when I decided to wear brand-new, tight jeans to the airport without thinking twice. Big mistake. Halfway through my flight, I was shifting in my seat and counting down the hours until I could peel them off.

Sebastian Stan masters the art of reinvention with his red carpet fashion
Sebastian Stan’s bold fashion evolution
Sebastian Stan brings classic charisma to the red carpet

Steadily and assuredly, Sebastian Stan has moved up the ranks in Hollywood circles as one of the emerging movers and shakers as a serious actor. The Romanian-American was introduced to American audiences on Gossip Girl, a show known for its style, so the irony is not lost on the casual observer that Stan is arriving on red carpets of late looking every inch the part of a leading man. 

Stan’s everyman quality has struck a chord with men everywhere, and his balance between the laidback and the sophisticated have earned him high marks on the red carpet in the last few years. It is an understated talent blending classic looks with contemporary accents, but the MCU actor proves he is a man of both style and substance. Sebastian Stan is not only demonstrating his acting chops with his latest nominations in two roles, winning rave reviews, but drawing attention for bringing his own sense of style to the table. Here, we break down how the actor has captivated the fashion world as his star profile continues to ascend. 
A versatile approach

