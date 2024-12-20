 Skip to main content
Newest CAT collaboration collection sells out in first week

It was extremely popular and took no time to sellout

CAT x ASSC black hat
CAT is as tough as you are. CAT has something for you, whether you are on a construction site, keeping the streets safe, or doing any other hard work vocation. They are the pinnacle of workwear and combine movability with durability while also never sacrificing what looks excellent as well. Then, some collaborations stand above the rest. Most recently, they collaborated with an MLS star to create a great-looking functional collection. However, the latest collaboration from CAT dropped on December 14th and may be the most popular yet, as it sold out in under a week. While the love for a short-run limited edition keeps these happening regularly, we can’t lie and say we wish this one had gone on a little longer. We weren’t quick enough, but for CAT x ASSC, it is a good problem to have.

CAT x ASSC black hoodie
What made the collaboration so intriguing is the partly the other half of the creative collective. Anti Social Social Club began just under a decade ago when the founder, Neek Lurk (Andrew Buenaflor), used the creative aspect of the brand as an emotional outlet for his depression. Launching it on Twitter and becoming a viral statement of support for emotional health, the brand blew up and has been enjoyed by celebrities such as Kanye West and BTS. They do a lot of collaborations, so it is no surprise that the combination of their streetwear aesthetics combined with CAT’s workwear reputation caused this collection to fly off the shelves. We will have to keep our ears to the ground for more coming down the pipe.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
