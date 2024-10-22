 Skip to main content
CAT and MLS star Maarten Paes release new collaboration

A collection that works as hard as an MLS goalie

Hard work is never something CAT runs from. They are a brand that endeavors to help you get the job done in comfort and style. While they are known for durable clothing that keeps you warm and moving and hardworking boots that don’t give up so you don’t have to, they are also becoming known for their collaboration and sponsorship of Major League Soccer. The newest CAT x MLS collaboration is with none other than star goalie Maarten Paes.

Maarten Paes gained renown as a Dutch footballer who made the jump to the MLS when he was picked up by FC Dallas, where he became an all-star. Now that he has a new collaboration with CAT, he gets an opportunity to create a collection that works as hard as he does.

More MLS from CAT

“When it’s time to go to work on and off the field, I choose Cat,” Paes said. “The brand really represents hard work and dedication to me.”

Launching just in time for you to shop for the holiday season, this capsule collection includes sixteen pieces coming together to create several head-to-toe looks with everything from outerwear & t-shirts to hats & jeans. The collection also includes three Cat Footwear selections from their footwear collections, including the brand’s iconic Intruder Shoe. Working in tandem, Cat and Paes chose pieces to be loved and layered throughout the colder months by every kind of worker. Something is here for you whether you’re commuting to the soccer field or a construction site.

Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
