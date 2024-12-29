Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite

Look, we all love the holiday season. The moments we cherish involve our families around a tree (if you celebrate that sort of thing) and drinking egg nog after the children have gone to bed. Of course, we have always been huge fans of parties, get-togethers, and soirees, especially if that means we get to dress up, mix up our favorite cocktails, and yuck it up with those closest to us. However, there is something else we love just as much: kicking everyone out of the house when it is all over and relaxing in the dark with a fire and a Netflix series. Huckberry understands that, and they have set up a collection that has already been put together for you to do this better than you ever have. The Huckberry Cozy Shop is all you need to recover after a long holiday season.

Put together the perfect outfit to do absolutely nothing

Any good relaxing outfit starts with the right pair of pants. Something that moves with you and maybe feels like you aren't even wearing pants. The Flint and Tinder Quilted Sweatpant is the perfect way to feel like you are wrapped in a blanket. The Vouri Ponto Performance long-sleeve tee is the base layer that sets you up for our favorite part of any cozy set. The Relwen Old Shalt Shawl Sweater is perhaps in the top handful of garments Huckberry offers in general, and it keeps you warm when you start the new movies you have been putting off while you have been obligated to watch all the Christmas movies the last few weeks. Finally, there are two items you need when you have to get off the couch on occasion: the Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot from Greys is the Chelsea boot for the hermit, and the Hooded Waffle Robe from Onsen is a great way to cover up if you have to go out and get the mail over the next week of inactivity. The parties may be over, but that just means it is time to cozy up with Huckberry and catch up on the binging.

Huckberry Cozy Shop