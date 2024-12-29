 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Fashion & Style

Dandy Del Mar drops new popular sold out favorite

Relax in style with Dandy Del Mar's popular Cannes Robe

By
Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe close up
Dandy Del Mar

We don’t know if it is just because the holiday season just ended or if we are still in the end-of-the-year transition phase where we are trying to figure out if any problem at work is a 2024 problem or a 2025 problem, but all we can think about is sitting around and lounging in our houses, watching movies or reading. Luckily for us, there are tons of great loungewear options from which to choose. Dandy Del Mar has reinvented the concept of loungewear for us. Their resort-style and 70s retro vibe have been on our mind all year long, and when we went for some new lounge gear, we were disheartened to find that their popular Cannes Robes were all sold out. But as if they read our minds, the brand dropped another. The Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe is back with a new color and an even more perfect lounge feel.

New color for the drop

Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe closed
Dandy Del Mar

What makes the Cannes Robe so popular is the waffle knit texture. It gives it depth and style that you don’t often find in a robe. Sure, you can go with the plush terrycloth robe options if you want to wear something bulky and oppressively hot. Or you can go with the luxurious silk robe if you want to feel light and movable. But why do either of those when you can get the best of both worlds? The browns are perfect for the DDM style and if you really want some resort classiness, pair it with a Cannes shorts and polo set for around the house this winter.

Recommended Videos
Specs
Waffle Knit Fabric
60% Cotton | 40% Polyester
Embroidered Dandy Del Mar Logo
Side pockets
Tailored Sleeves
Reinforced collar

Dandy Del Mar Cannes Robe

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Mark McKee
Mark McKee
Contributor
Mark is a full-time freelance writer and men's coach. He spent time as a style consultant and bespoke suit salesman before…
Twillory is putting hot and uncomfortable suits in the past
Get the most breathable and flexible suit on the market
Twillory Air Suit close up

Wearing a suit does a lot for a man. It gives you a feeling of confidence, a way to elevate your attire from everyday wear to something with class, elegance, and an air of sophistication. There is also the way others view you. When you are more confident and you project that confidence to others, they see you in a more confident light. They believe in you. They follow you. They treat you with reverence and importance. Of course, there are downsides to the suit. It is typically less comfortable as it doesn't move very well. And it is not the most breathable. That is, until Twillory showed up with a new idea that is looking to put both of those problems in the past. The Twillory Air Suit is likely the most comfortable, breathable, and moveable suit on the market. And it still looks fantastic.
The airiest of airy suits

Everybody loves to wear sports clothing. It is breathable, moisture-wicking, and designed to move with you no matter what you do. Twillory took that idea and cut it in the same way a suit is cut, combining the best of both worlds to bring a suit to market that will put the rest to shame in the comfort department. If you hold it up to the light, you can actually see light coming through from the other side. Once it is on, it looks solid and elegant. It won't be the go-to for the board room, as the texture gives it a more casual appearance, but it is going to be perfect for the day-to-day. It also will be your best friend if you travel often. The machine washable and non-iron features make this the most travelable suit you will own. Twillory also offers this fabric in bomber jackets and shorts.

Read more
Huckberry collects everything you need for post-holiday recovery
Dress up to do absolutely nothing with Huckberry's Cozy Shop
Huckberry Cozy Shop

Look, we all love the holiday season. The moments we cherish involve our families around a tree (if you celebrate that sort of thing) and drinking egg nog after the children have gone to bed. Of course, we have always been huge fans of parties, get-togethers, and soirees, especially if that means we get to dress up, mix up our favorite cocktails, and yuck it up with those closest to us. However, there is something else we love just as much: kicking everyone out of the house when it is all over and relaxing in the dark with a fire and a Netflix series. Huckberry understands that, and they have set up a collection that has already been put together for you to do this better than you ever have. The Huckberry Cozy Shop is all you need to recover after a long holiday season.
Put together the perfect outfit to do absolutely nothing

Any good relaxing outfit starts with the right pair of pants. Something that moves with you and maybe feels like you aren't even wearing pants. The Flint and Tinder Quilted Sweatpant is the perfect way to feel like you are wrapped in a blanket. The Vouri Ponto Performance long-sleeve tee is the base layer that sets you up for our favorite part of any cozy set. The Relwen Old Shalt Shawl Sweater is perhaps in the top handful of garments Huckberry offers in general, and it keeps you warm when you start the new movies you have been putting off while you have been obligated to watch all the Christmas movies the last few weeks. Finally, there are two items you need when you have to get off the couch on occasion: the Wool Outdoor Slipper Boot from Greys is the Chelsea boot for the hermit, and the Hooded Waffle Robe from Onsen is a great way to cover up if you have to go out and get the mail over the next week of inactivity. The parties may be over, but that just means it is time to cozy up with Huckberry and catch up on the binging.
Huckberry Cozy Shop

Read more
Cad & The Dandy brings London outerwear to your closet
Savile Row Outerwear fit for the streets of New York
Cad & The Dandy overcoat

The weather is about what you would expect on Christmas Day. It is cold, but we know that we are in for colder months ahead of us. If you are in the country's northern parts, you know full well that you have at least another 90 days of blistery cold winds and deep snowfalls in front of you. Now that you have seen all you're getting gifted for Christmas, it is time to prepare your closet with some new coats for the cold weather ahead. Cad & The Dandy started in 2008 as the future of Savile Row, and they held up that end of the bargain by becoming the largest bespoke tailor on the legendary street. Earlier this year, they arrived in New York with a ready-to-wear store that brought Savile Row to New York, and now they have just what you need for the next few months. The Cad & Dandy Outerwear collection is the best way to start their time in the Big Apple.
Every coat you need for your closet

Putting together an excellent coat collection means scanning everything from casual to dress and finding the most versatile options to keep you from buying many coats for every occasion. Instead, you can look to the outerwear collection from C&TD to find all you need for any event you have coming up. You can pick up the technical field jacket for anything on the more casual side of the dress code and opt for the double-breasted peak lapel herringbone for the more elevated events you attend. For the moments in between, grab one of the suede safari jackets. And for the moment you want to stand out, grab the Greatcoat for something a little more eyecatching.
Cad & The Dandy Outerwear

Read more