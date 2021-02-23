The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Looking for gloves this winter season? During the cold months of winter, and especially for activities ranging from snowboarding and skiing to driving on long road trips, you need a pair of quality gloves. Whether you want to keep your hands warm while you’re outside, or just need a new stylish pair in your closet, we’ve rounded up the best gloves for men.

Plenty of brands are making gloves that blend comfort and style with critical functionality, work gloves, driving gloves, running gloves, to name a few. Gloves are an investment piece, so you’ll want quality leather gloves that won’t tear and modern styling to fit your closet. The bottom line is this: Before you leave the house, make sure you’re not doing so without a pair of the best men’s gloves on your hands (they’ll thank you later).

Related Guides

Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Breathable Gloves

Carhartt has long made some of the toughest gear around, and that now includes these waterproof gloves for the toughest projects and toughest weather conditions.

Give’r 4-Season Gloves

The best men’s gloves come through in the clutch when you need ’em the most, and that’s certainly the case with these tough waxed work gloves.

REI Co-Op Trailsmith Gloves

Get that critical blend of utility and style points with these water-repellent leather gloves, lined with fleece for added warmth.

Black Diamond Heavyweight Softshell Gloves

When the going gets really tough, reach for some gloves that really are black diamond-approved, whether you’re hitting the slopes or getting some winter yard work done.

Nordstrom Leather Cashmere Lined Gloves

These refined dress gloves blend warmth and super-sharp looks for pairing with your dressiest winter tailoring and outerwear.

Hestra Steve Gloves

Named for that Steve (as in, legendary actor and style icon Steve McQueen), these are some seriously cool driving gloves to wear behind the wheel for your next road trip. Swap them out for winter gloves once you’re off the road if conditions get gnarly.

The North Face Apex Etip Gloves

When the circumstances call for gloves that give you mobility and the chance to keep using your touchscreen devices, these are the ones you need.

Dents Henley Leather and Wool-Blend Tech Gloves

Go refined and elegant, yet still tech-friendly, with these classic leather gloves from a well-respected brand.

Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves

Who said wearing gloves in the winter can’t be a little fun? These retro-style gloves are like a Patagonia fleece jacket for your hands.

Now that you’ve got your hands covered, make sure to stay warm with some of the best jackets, scarves, and sweaters for men.

Editors' Recommendations