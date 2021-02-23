  1. Fashion & Style
The Manual may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

The 9 Warmest Men’s Gloves To Keep Your Hands Cozy This Winter

By

Looking for gloves this winter season? During the cold months of winter, and especially for activities ranging from snowboarding and skiing to driving on long road trips, you need a pair of quality gloves. Whether you want to keep your hands warm while you’re outside, or just need a new stylish pair in your closet, we’ve rounded up the best gloves for men.

Plenty of brands are making gloves that blend comfort and style with critical functionality, work gloves, driving gloves, running gloves, to name a few. Gloves are an investment piece, so you’ll want quality leather gloves that won’t tear and modern styling to fit your closet. The bottom line is this: Before you leave the house, make sure you’re not doing so without a pair of the best men’s gloves on your hands (they’ll thank you later).

Related Guides

Carhartt W.P. Waterproof Breathable Gloves

Carhartt Breathable Waterpoof Gloves
Amazon

Carhartt has long made some of the toughest gear around, and that now includes these waterproof gloves for the toughest projects and toughest weather conditions.

Give’r 4-Season Gloves

The best men’s gloves come through in the clutch when you need ’em the most, and that’s certainly the case with these tough waxed work gloves.

REI Co-Op Trailsmith Gloves

REI Co-op Trailsmith Gloves
REI

Get that critical blend of utility and style points with these water-repellent leather gloves, lined with fleece for added warmth.

Black Diamond Heavyweight Softshell Gloves

Black Diamond Heavyweight Softshell Gloves
Huckberry

When the going gets really tough, reach for some gloves that really are black diamond-approved, whether you’re hitting the slopes or getting some winter yard work done.

Nordstrom Leather Cashmere Lined Gloves

Nordstrom Leather Cashmere Lined Gloves
Nordstrom

These refined dress gloves blend warmth and super-sharp looks for pairing with your dressiest winter tailoring and outerwear.

Hestra Steve Gloves

Hestra Steve Gloves
Hestra

Named for that Steve (as in, legendary actor and style icon Steve McQueen), these are some seriously cool driving gloves to wear behind the wheel for your next road trip. Swap them out for winter gloves once you’re off the road if conditions get gnarly.

The North Face Apex Etip Gloves

The North Face Apex Etip Gloves
Nordstrom

When the circumstances call for gloves that give you mobility and the chance to keep using your touchscreen devices, these are the ones you need.

Dents Henley Leather and Wool-Blend Tech Gloves

Dents Henley Leather and Wool Gloves
MR. PORTER

Go refined and elegant, yet still tech-friendly, with these classic leather gloves from a well-respected brand.

Patagonia Retro Pile Gloves

Patagonia Retro Pile Fleece Gloves
Backcountry

Who said wearing gloves in the winter can’t be a little fun? These retro-style gloves are like a Patagonia fleece jacket for your hands.

Now that you’ve got your hands covered, make sure to stay warm with some of the best jackets, scarves, and sweaters for men.

Editors' Recommendations

The Best Stylish Motorcycle Boots for Men in 2021

Best Men's Motorcycle Boots

The 24 Best Men’s Lounge Pants To Wear All Day, Every Day

fourlaps lounge pants

The 11 Best Trench Coats for Men to Buy Now And Wear Forever

best trench coats for men 0 nn07

The Warmest Winter Socks To Keep You Cozy This Winter

best winter socks for men version 1613548668 day by fireplace

The 13 Best Backpacks Under $100 for Men on Amazon in 2021

best backpacks under 100 for men on amazon 2021

The 30 Best Shirts for Men in 2021

best shirts for men man in smart clothes sitting on sofa putting jacket

The Best Jeans for Men to Wear in 2021

best jeans for men 2021

The Best Luggage Under $50 for Men on Amazon

Travel Duffel Bag in Hotel Window

The Best Shearling Jackets and Coats for Men in Winter 2021

best shearling jackets close up caucasian young male red hair and beard in a hat park coat posing winter model against backgr

The 7 Best Watches Under $500 for Men At Amazon in 2021

best watches under 500 for men at amazon 2021

The 23 Best Men’s Jewelry To Wear in 2021

best-jewellry-for-men

Best Cheap Backpack Deals for February 2021

classic backpack

The Best Wool Brands to Shop in 2021

The Best Wool Brands to Shop in 2021