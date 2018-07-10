The Manual Grooming Awards 2018

With all those options out there, we know that it can be confusing for many guys to figure out what works for them without buying, trying, and potentially hating — and wasting — multiple items. To prevent that, we bring you the best of the best men’s grooming products of 2018 with our first-ever The Manual Grooming Awards.

Over the past year, we’ve tried countless shaving creams, aftershaves, face washes, exfoliants, eye gels, acne cures, beard oils, and every other type of men’s skin and hair care item you can imagine. To make it into the top spot for each of our 20 categories, a product had to work as well as advertised (or better), feature scientifically backed ingredients, and not cost half a paycheck.

Since we tested all these products on ourselves, we have firsthand knowledge of what doesn’t work, what’s mediocre, and what works so well that we keep coming back for more — and we hope you will too.

Happy grooming. – By Chase McPeak