Stephen Curry commemorates career achievement with Gentleman’s Cut Player’s Exclusive: IV Edition bourbon

Stephen Curry is launching a new Gentleman's Cut to commemorate a career milestone

By
Gentleman’s Cut
Gentleman’s Cut

To say that Stephen Curry will be a first-ballot Hall of Famer is an understatement. The four-time NBA champion and two-time MVP is one of the greatest players ever. In addition to many other records, in sixteen-plus seasons, Curry has made more three-pointers than any player in NBA history, with 4,000 and counting. The Golden State Warriors star is launching a new limited-edition whiskey to pay tribute to this monumental achievement.

Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition

Gentleman’s Cut
Gentleman’s Cut

Curry isn’t just releasing a random bourbon whiskey to commemorate this ridiculous milestone, Gentleman’s Cut Player Exclusive: IV Edition was actually aged for 4,000 days. For those without a calculator, that’s just a shade under eleven years spent maturing. The result is a complex, memorable bourbon whiskey that the brand says features a palate of cinnamon, caramel, toasted chestnut, and a warm, smooth finish.

“Over the years, I’ve found that it’s the countless hours that go into working on your craft that can lead to achieving new records, new heights, and new standards,”  Stephen Curry said.

“Reaching 4,000 threes is surreal. I never set out chasing numbers—I just wanted to change the game, push the limits, and have fun doing it. This milestone is a testament to the work, the belief, and the amazing teammates who’ve been part of the journey. And this new Rye Whiskey from Gentleman’s Cut is the perfect expression for this celebration.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass
Haris Calkic / iStock

Only 1,000 bottles of this limited-edition bourbon will be sold to the public. 750ml bottles are currently available at select retailers and online for the suggested retail price of $333.

Buy Now

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
