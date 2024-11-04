Old Grand-Dad is releasing a special limited-edition bourbon

In the world of underrated bargain bourbons, it’s challenging to beat the appeal of Old Grand-Dad. The shining star of Jim Beam’s “Olds” line of whiskeys, Old Grand-Dad, Old Grand-Dad Bonded, and Old Grand-Dad 114 are all favorites among bartenders and drinkers alike. Recently, the brand announced that it would be adding a limited edition to its lineup: Old Grand-Dad 16-Year.

Old Grand-Dad 16-Year

If you don’t know the history of Old Grand-Dad, let us enlighten you. The “Old Grand-Dad” on the bottle is none other than Basil Hayden (unsurprisingly, another well-known Jim Beam brand). First introduced in 1882, this whiskey line is just as popular today as ever. This couldn’t be clearer as the brand launched a limited-edition 16-year-old expression.

Old Grand-Dad 16-Year features the same high-rye mash bill as the other bourbons in this line. It begins with a mash bill of 63% corn, 27% rye, and 10% malted barley. It’s matured new, charred American oak barrels for sixteen years (much longer than any other Old Grand-Dad expressions) before being bottled at a potent, memorable 100-proof.

It’s a complex, sippable, mixable whiskey crafted to pay tribute to this brand’s storied history in the bourbon world. The nose is a mix of fresh leather, caramelized sugar, and charred oak. The palate is a mix of pipe tobacco, toasted vanilla beans, peppery rye, sweet caramel, and charred oak. The finish is long, lingering, warm, and loaded with white pepper, cinnamon, and other wintry spices.

Where can I buy it?

This limited-edition expression is available at retailers throughout the US for a suggested retail price of $194.99 for a 750ml bottle.

