There's a secret ingredient in this new Monkey 47 expression

Made in Germany’s Black Forest, Monkey 47 is one of the most popular gin brands in the world. Its flagship expression, made with (you guessed it) forty-seven herbs and botanicals, is the type of gin that should already have a permanent spot on your home bar. The brand is launching a new gin that deserves to sit alongside it.

Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut 14

The German distillery is launching the fourteenth edition of its highly-regarded Distiller’s Cut Gin. While the original recipe has only 47 ingredients, Distiller’s Cut adds one more. This edition gets the added aroma and flavor from tangy, salty capers. For those unaware, capers are a popular ingredient in Mediterranean fare. And this is precisely where Monkey 47 looked to find its newest ingredient.

“Each year, our Distiller’s Cuts lets us go wild and push the boundaries of the Monkey 47 aromas,” Alexander Stein, founder of Monkey 47 Schwarzwald Gin, said in a press release. “We realized that capers can be more than just a garnish for a tried-and-tested pasta recipe. Monkey 47 Distiller’s Cut Edition 14 – Capparis offers a remarkable flavor experience – and not only for those who want to think themselves away onto that small volcanic island in the Mediterranean.”

Specifically, the brand visited the island of Pantelleria, an island littered with caper bushes growing in volcanic soil. Here, it collaborated with a small family farm called La Nicchia di Pantelleria to get the capers for the gin.

To add the capers to the gin, they were first rinsed before being macerated. The result is a complex, spicy, slightly salty, pleasantly dry gin you won’t forget.

Where can I buy it?

If you like the idea of a nuanced, balanced gin with the added aroma and flavor of capers, you can purchase a 375ml bottle for pre-sale at Flaviar and Caskers for a suggested retail price of $79.99.