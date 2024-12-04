 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Food & Drink

Blue Run Spirits is releasing a limited-edition holiday bourbon

By
Blue Run Ember
Blue Run

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an award-winning distiller well known for its highly sought-after limited-edition expressions. Its rye whiskeys and bourbons have won numerous awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Ascot Awards, and more. Its newest, soon-to-be highly regarded expression is being released just in time for the holidays.

Blue Run Ember

Blue Run
Blue Run

If you’re anything like us, your after-dinner drink during the holidays is usually a glass of well-made, nuanced whiskey. That’s why we’re so excited to learn about Blue Run Spirits’ new limited-edition bourbon called Ember.

Recommended Videos

This 128.8-proof bourbon whiskey might be high in alcohol, but it’s surprisingly mellow and sippable with flavors like candied orange peels, charred oak, cocoa powder, jasmine, honey, cinnamon candy, and vanilla beans. Thee finish is lingering, warming, and ends with a final flourish of gentle wintry spices and butterscotch.

Related

“Ember is the perfect flavor profile to complement the cooler temperatures of winter,” Shaylyn Gammon, Head of Whiskey Development & Innovation for Blue Run Spirits, said in a press release.

“When crafting this batch, I was inspired by the contrast of hot and cold, and purposefully selected three unique barrels of high-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon to achieve a nuanced, 128.8 proof blend that amplifies the char and wood spice notes without the heat.”

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

If you want to add this holiday whiskey to your seasonal table (and well into the winter months), you can purchase it online and at select retailers in Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia for the suggested retail price of $129.99.

Buy Now

Editors’ Recommendations

Topics
Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
Booker’s is releasing its fourth and final batch of bourbon in 2024
Booker's fourth release is called jimmy's Batch
Booker’s

Fans of uncut, non-chill-filtered bourbons eagerly await every release from Booker’s. The small batch whiskey from Jim Beam is released four times per year. All batches are high-proof, usually between 120-130 proof.

Each batch is specifically labeled by year and batch number. But it’s more than that. Each batch has a specific name. Recently, the brand released its fourth and final batch of Booker’s in 2024, and it’s called “Jimmy’s Batch.”
Booker’s Jimmy’s Batch

Read more
Casey Jones Distillery is releasing Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend Whiskey
To celebrate its 10th anniversary, Casey Jones is a launching a limited-edition whiskey
Casey Jones Distillery

To celebrate a decade of American whiskey and moonshine, Casey Jones Distillery is releasing a limited-edition expression called Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend. The whiskey was made to pay homage to the distillery’s namesake, a man named Alfred “Casey” Jones, who was a well-known whiskey maker and illicit moonshiner. He was also the grandfather of current Master Distiller Arlon “AJ” Jones.
Casey Jones Founder’s 10th Anniversary Blend

This limited-edition expression is a blend of Kentucky straight bourbons and “Barrel Cut,” a proprietary spirit made from corn and sugarcane. This 103.3-proof whiskey was distilled in a handmade square pot copper still and matured in charred oak barrels. The result is a unique, complex whiskey that begins with a nose of brown sugar, brown butter, toasted vanilla beans, and teakwood. The palate is a symphony of caramelized sugar, coffee beans, vanilla, oak, and gentle smoke.

Read more
Sango is the agave spirit you’ve never heard of (yet)
A look at lesser-known agave spirit
Agave plant

First, there was tequila, then mezcal, sotol, and banana. The agave spirits guide is always being edited because, frankly, there are so many of them coming in and out of fashion. And it turns out they extend well beyond the continent of North America as well.

The latest version is sango, hailing from South Africa and poised to make landfall soon here in the states. Similar to tequila, it's being made from a pair of agave species that do particularly well in the arid climate. Better still, it's another adaptation of the plant, honoring some techniques of the taequileros of old but also very much its own thing.
What is sango?

Read more