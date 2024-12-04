Blue Run Spirits is releasing a limited-edition holiday bourbon

Table of Contents Table of Contents Blue Run Ember Where can I buy it?

Georgetown, Kentucky-based Blue Run Spirits is an award-winning distiller well known for its highly sought-after limited-edition expressions. Its rye whiskeys and bourbons have won numerous awards at the San Francisco World Spirits Competition, the Ascot Awards, and more. Its newest, soon-to-be highly regarded expression is being released just in time for the holidays.

Blue Run Ember

If you’re anything like us, your after-dinner drink during the holidays is usually a glass of well-made, nuanced whiskey. That’s why we’re so excited to learn about Blue Run Spirits’ new limited-edition bourbon called Ember.

Recommended Videos

This 128.8-proof bourbon whiskey might be high in alcohol, but it’s surprisingly mellow and sippable with flavors like candied orange peels, charred oak, cocoa powder, jasmine, honey, cinnamon candy, and vanilla beans. Thee finish is lingering, warming, and ends with a final flourish of gentle wintry spices and butterscotch.

“Ember is the perfect flavor profile to complement the cooler temperatures of winter,” Shaylyn Gammon, Head of Whiskey Development & Innovation for Blue Run Spirits, said in a press release.

“When crafting this batch, I was inspired by the contrast of hot and cold, and purposefully selected three unique barrels of high-proof Kentucky Straight Bourbon to achieve a nuanced, 128.8 proof blend that amplifies the char and wood spice notes without the heat.”

Where can I buy it?

If you want to add this holiday whiskey to your seasonal table (and well into the winter months), you can purchase it online and at select retailers in Illinois, New Hampshire, New Jersey, New York, Texas, and Virginia for the suggested retail price of $129.99.

Buy Now