Laws Whiskey House is relaunching two limited-edition finished whiskeys

Jusr in time for the Holidays, Laws is releasing two popular whiskeys

By
Laws Whiskey House
Colorado-based Laws Whiskey House has been crafting high-quality, award-winning whiskeys since it opened in 2011. Just in time for the holidays, the popular distillery is relaunching two of its most popular limited-edition expressions: Honey Cask Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey and the Four Grain Bourbon Whiskey finished in a Cognac Foeder.

Honey Cask Finished Straight Bourbon Whiskey

Laws Whiskey House
This whiskey begins when raw, unprocessed honey is added to Four Frain Straight Bourbon barrels. Afterward, the same barrels are filled with more Four Grain Straight Bourbon for more maturation. This creates a complex whiskey known for its flavors of candied orange peels, herbal tea, ripe berries, honey, and classic bourbon aromas and flavors.

Four Grain Bourbon Whiskey finished in a Cognac Foeder

Laws Whiskey House
The fourth release of this popular whiskey begins with Laws’ Four Grain Bourbon. It gets aged in various-sized French oak and cognac barrels. These barrels are married in a 50-year-old 1,600-gallon cognac foeder for secondary solera-style maturation. This creates a nuanced, rich whiskey with notes of dried fruits, herbal tea, orchard fruits, charred wood, and gentle spices.

“These Specialty Finishes are a true reflection of Colorado—the flavors, the climate, the grains, and the care that goes into every step,” Al Laws, founder and president of Laws Whiskey House, said in a press release. “These annual releases are all about pushing boundaries and celebrating the unique story of every ingredient and barrel. The Honey Cask Finish showcases local honey that supports Colorado’s biodiversity, adding a sweetness you won’t find anywhere else. The Cognac Foeder Finish offers a different take on Colorado’s character: Denver is located in a high-elevation desert, meaning the climate is dry, has large temperature swings, and big barometric pressure changes with storm cycles. These conditions, when combined with the solera method, help to create a rich, evolving complexity that deepens with each passing year.”

Where can I buy these expressions?

These limited-edition releases are available at select retailers, at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room in Denver, and online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com for the suggested retail price of $84.99 each.

