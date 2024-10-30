Laws is releasing a new whiskey with Colorado University Athletics

First opened in 2011, Laws Whiskey House is one of the most famous distilleries in Colorado. It’s well-known for using Colorado family farm-sourced grains in its myriad award-winning whiskeys. The brand is also the official whiskey of the University of Colorado Athletics. Recently, it decided to expand its partnership by releasing a new Colorado-centric whiskey expression.

Laws Whiskey House Black and Gold Select Straight Bourbon

It’s called Laws Whiskey House Black and Gold Select Straight Bourbon, and it gets its name from the colors that adorn the jerseys of the various sports teams at UC. Not only is this a Colorado University-based whiskey, but it was also made using five hand-picked barrels selected by the Laws team and Colorado’s Athletic Director, Rick George.

This blended bourbon includes whiskeys matured between four and nine years in new, charred American oak barrels. The result is a complex, mellow whiskey filled with flavors like toasted vanilla beans, raisins, cherry wood, candied orange peels, honey, herbal tea, roasted nuts, and a final flourish of wintry spices.

“Our new Black and Gold release takes it a step further—a limited-edition, 5-barrel blend designed for the discerning whiskey enthusiast,” Al Laws, founder and president of Laws Whiskey House, said in a press release. “This bold, high-proof whiskey is crafted from barrels aged between four and nine years, offering a more complex and refined sipping experience.”

Where can I buy it?

If you’re a fan of CU or simply a fan of whiskey, you can purchase a bottle of this limited-edition whiskey at the Laws Whiskey House Tasting Room in Denver, online at lawswhiskeyhouse.com, and in select stores for a suggested retail price of $134.99. As a bonus, a portion of the proceeds go to benefit Colorado University student-athletes.

