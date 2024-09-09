 Skip to main content
Copperworks releases single cask whiskey to celebrate Seattle Aquarium

The whiskey is made from Salmon Safe certified barley

Copperworks Distilling Co.

Copperworks Distilling Co. is coming out with another limited edition whiskey: and this one is to benefit Seattle Aquarium. The brand is based in Seattle, and the popular aquarium there recently opened a new Ocean Pavilion — so Copperworks is release a marine life-friendly whiskey to celebrate.

Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey Single Cask No. 322 is a single-cask whiskey aged in American oak casks for five and a half years. What makes this release special is its use of Salmon Safe certified Genie barley. The Salmon Safe certification is given to farmers who work to protect rivers and watersheds by using pest management and soil conservation techniques which don’t release harmful chemicals into waterways. In addition, Copperworks will donate $10 to the Seattle Aquarium for each bottle sold.

“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a remarkable whiskey while contributing to a beloved Seattle institution,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-owner and President Jason Parker. “We distilled Single Cask No. 322 from Salmon-Safe certified Genie barley, grown on John’s Ranch in Athena, OR, and harvested in 2018. We then matured the whiskey in a new American oak cask for five years and six months before bottling it for this special release in support of the Seattle Aquarium.”

The whiskey has 50% abv and is released in a batch of just 154 bottles. It offers notes of tropical fruits and herbs on the nose, and flavors of cacao, baked apple, and spiced pears followed by a long spicy finish. The brand recommends sipping this whiskey neat or enjoying it with a rare steak or a dessert cheese plate.

It is available to purchase online for $90 for a 750 ml bottle.

Toast the arrival of fall with these whiskey cocktails from Knob Creek
Try the Red All Over and the Orchard to make use of your rye whiskey and bourbon
knob creek fall cocktails knobcreek red all over

With the arrival of September looming on the horizon, it's time to shift gears into fall mode. Crunchy leaves, ubiquitous pumpkin spice, and best of all, whiskey cocktails. While we certainly won't argue if you enjoy drinking whiskey all year round, there's something very pleasing about a warming, spicy whiskey cocktail as the weather begins to turn.

The popular whiskey brand Knob Creek -- makers of some of our favorite classic bourbon -- has some recipes lined up for fall which look just the ticket for toasting the new season. The Red All Over sends off the summer with its use of cucumber, strawberries, and basil to add to rye, while the Orchard welcomes in the falls with its combination of bourbon and maple syrup.
Knob Creek Red All Over

Read more
The Dalmore introduces new edition of its 30 Year Old single malt Scotch
Finished in port casks for flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger
the dalmore 2024 30yo scotch 28 30 finals web v2 0024

Storied Scotch brand The Dalmore is releasing a new edition of its renowned 30 Year Old single malt, in a strictly limited edition that consists of under 1,000 bottles. The 2024 edition of the 30 Year Old Highland Single Malt Scotch Whisky has been finished in port casks for rich flavors of fruits, cacao, and ginger.

The 30 Year Old series consists of yearly releases of some of the older aged whisky from The Dalmore, with previous years' releases seeing widespread acclaim. The release this year has been aged first in American white oak ex-Bourbon barrels, before being finished in a combination of Colheita and Tawny Port casks from Graham’s Port.

Read more
Redemption Whiskey takes on French winemaking methods for this special release
It uses the Sur Lie method, making use of the distillate remains called the lees
redemption sur lee rye 819573531 redemptionsurleeonbarrel png

Redemption Whiskey is one of the brands that consistently makes our lists for best rye whiskies, thanks to its spicy sweet character and classic flavor profile. But as well as the popular regular rye expression, the brand also puts out more experimental releases in its Specialty Series. Now, it is introducing the Redemption Sur Lee Straight Rye Whiskey, inspired by French winemaking processes.

Named after a form of French wine aging, the Sur Lee whiskey begins with Redemption's regular rye mash bill, but it departs from tradition by making use of the remains left after distilling, called the lees. This is added back into the distillate to add more flavor and character, and requires the barrels to be turned during the aging process to let the two interact. Once aged, the whiskey is then non-chill filtered to remove any residue which maintaining flavors.

Read more