The whiskey is made from Salmon Safe certified barley

Copperworks Distilling Co. is coming out with another limited edition whiskey: and this one is to benefit Seattle Aquarium. The brand is based in Seattle, and the popular aquarium there recently opened a new Ocean Pavilion — so Copperworks is release a marine life-friendly whiskey to celebrate.

Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey Single Cask No. 322 is a single-cask whiskey aged in American oak casks for five and a half years. What makes this release special is its use of Salmon Safe certified Genie barley. The Salmon Safe certification is given to farmers who work to protect rivers and watersheds by using pest management and soil conservation techniques which don’t release harmful chemicals into waterways. In addition, Copperworks will donate $10 to the Seattle Aquarium for each bottle sold.

“This is a unique opportunity to enjoy a remarkable whiskey while contributing to a beloved Seattle institution,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-owner and President Jason Parker. “We distilled Single Cask No. 322 from Salmon-Safe certified Genie barley, grown on John’s Ranch in Athena, OR, and harvested in 2018. We then matured the whiskey in a new American oak cask for five years and six months before bottling it for this special release in support of the Seattle Aquarium.”

The whiskey has 50% abv and is released in a batch of just 154 bottles. It offers notes of tropical fruits and herbs on the nose, and flavors of cacao, baked apple, and spiced pears followed by a long spicy finish. The brand recommends sipping this whiskey neat or enjoying it with a rare steak or a dessert cheese plate.

It is available to purchase online for $90 for a 750 ml bottle.