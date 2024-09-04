 Skip to main content
Copperworks Distilling Co. releases single cask whiskey for Craft Malt Month

The brand is donating $10 for each bottle sold to promote craft malting

Copperworks Distilling Co.

This month is Craft Malt Month, celebrating small-batch maltsters who farm to create the grains that are essential for the spirits we enjoy so much. As part of the celebration, Copperworks Distilling Co. is releasing a new single cask whiskey to commemorate the connection between farmers and craft distillers.

The Copperworks American Single Malt Whiskey Craft Malt Month 2024 from Cask No. 145 is a highly limited release of just 44 bottles, and for each bottle sold, the distillery will donate $10 to support the Craft Maltsters Guild.

“Craft Malt Month highlights the deep connection between local agriculture and craft beverages,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-owner and President Jason Parker, who is also on the Board of Directors for the Craft Maltsters Guild. “We’re proud to be a Craft Malt Certified™ distillery and play an important role in supporting our local farming partners while strengthening our own sustainability efforts.”

The new release shows off the distinctive flavors that can be achieved from a single cask release, with notes of apricot and orange followed by flavors of honey, orange and amaro and a finish with leather and apple. The brand recommends sipping this whiskey neat or over ice, or enjoying it in a Paper Plane cocktail.

“Our latest single cask release showcases beautifully how our commitment to the craft malt movement leads to incredible flavors,” said Copperworks Distilling Co. Co-Owner and Vice President Jeff Kanof. “Single Cask No. 145 was crafted from a barley varietal called Alba grown in 2015 in Burlington, Washington, by Knutzen Farms and malted less than an hour away in Skagit Valley, Washington, by Skagit Valley Malting. The rest of the process (brewing, fermentation, distillation, and maturation) took place in Seattle. The used bourbon cask matured for eight years and three months before being bottled at cask strength.”

