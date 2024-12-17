 Skip to main content
Oakley Spirits is releasing a limited edition 20 year-old bourbon

While many brands start slow with a non-aged-statement whiskey or a 10-year-old expression, Oakley Spirits is starting off with a bang. That’s because this brand, named for the legendary sharpshooter and western hero Annie Oakley, is launching Rare Collector’s Edition 20-Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon as its inaugural expression.

Oakley Rare Collector’s Edition 20-Year Aged Single Barrel Kentucky Straight Bourbon

Oakley Spirits
Oakley Spirits

Each bottle of this limited-edition expression featured a hand-numbered label. Sourced from “of Kentucky’s oldest and most legendary distilleries,”  it was matured for two decades in charred American oak barrels.

The result is a cask-strength, memorable whiskey that (according to the brand) begins with a nose of honeysuckles and baked peach. The palate is a mix of German chocolate cake, caramelized vanilla, dark cherry, and toasted pecans. The finish is warm and lingering and features a broad range of flavors, including cracked black pepper, smoky oak, and creme brûlée.

Not only is it a noteworthy bourbon whiskey, but it’s also the first expression in the world to use anti-fraud ink technology to guarantee your bottle isn’t counterfeit. Created by Iridia and used by BAXUS on the Solana blockchain, you can rest assured that your bottle is the real deal, including a 100% tamper-proof seal.

Where can I buy it?

Whiskey glass slammed down and spilling out
Vinicius "amnx" Amano / Unsplash

Is this unique, long-matured whiskey the type of expression that you’d like to add to your holiday table or home bar cart? The 20-Year Single Barrel Kentucky Bourbon is available for purchase on BAXUS as well as Oakley Sprits’ website for the suggested retail price of $1,000.

Christopher Osburn
Christopher Osburn
Writer
Christopher Osburn is a food and drinks writer located in the Finger Lakes Region of New York. He's been writing professional
