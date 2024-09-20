 Skip to main content
Bulleit Frontier Whiskey is releasing a new 10-year-old rye whiskey

If you already enjoy Bulleit 95 Rye, you'll love this new expression

By
Bulleit Whiskey
You might not realize it because the brand makes some very popular bourbons, but Bulleit Frontier Whiskey also makes the top-selling rye whiskey in America. Its award-winning original Bulleit 95 Rye has been a mainstay since it arrived in 2011. While it carries no age statement, the newest rye whiskey release from the iconic brand does.

Bulleit Rye 10-Year-Old is the newest addition to the brand’s list of permanent expressions. The brand already makes a popular 10-Year-Old bourbon so it only made sense that a rye whiskey would join its ranks. Like its flagship rye whiskey, this new expression is made with a mash bill of 95% rye and 5% malted barley. It’s matured for at least ten full years in new, charred American oak barrels.

What does it taste like?

Whiskey in a glass
Giorgio Trovato / Unsplash

The result is a complex, surprisingly mellow, spicy whiskey with notes of buttery caramel candy, orchard fruits, vanilla beans, oak, and peppery rye spice. Recently awarded a Gold Medal at the 2024 San Francisco World Spirits Competition, this well-balanced, slow-sipping whiskey comes in at 91.2-proof.

“Our Bulleit 10-Year Aged Whiskeys showcase the bold, spicy rye-forward flavors that define our brand,” Jenika Newsum, Senior Brand Manager at Bulleit Frontier Whiskey, said in a press release. “Each expression is a testament to the meticulous craft of aging and our relentless drive to push the boundaries of American whiskey. We’re excited to introduce these whiskeys and look forward to unveiling even more innovations that reflect our commitment to whiskey craftsmanship.”

Where can I buy it?

Bulleit Whiskey
Bulleit Whiskey

Since this whiskey is a new permanent member of the brand’s portfolio, it’s not a limited-release offering. This means it’s available nationwide for a suggested retail price of $49.99.

Christopher Osburn
Writer
